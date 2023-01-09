 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Thank goodness criminals are too stupid to enable Incognito Mode   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smiling sicko.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A good way to avoid having things like "how to dispose of a body" in your browser history is, don't have a body to dispose of. Easy.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

adamgreeney: A good way to avoid having things like "how to dispose of a body" in your browser history is, don't have a body to dispose of. Easy.


Well, yeah. Hindsight is 20/20. But what am I supposed to do with...

You know what, never mind. I'll just ask Jeeves.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 4 hours ago  
High heat for the flesh, strong acid for the bones and teeth. Some people just didn't pay attention during high school chemistry. Moran.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: adamgreeney: A good way to avoid having things like "how to dispose of a body" in your browser history is, don't have a body to dispose of. Easy.

Well, yeah. Hindsight is 20/20. But what am I supposed to do with...

You know what, never mind. I'll just ask Jeeves.


Use duck duck go.  They'll never figure it out.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell me you ain't t never heard of a tor browser without telling me.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: High heat for the flesh, strong acid for the bones and teeth. Some people just didn't pay attention during high school chemistry. Moran.


User name definitely checks out. He knows what he did.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dig two holes
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just looking at him makes me think he is stupid.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy should take a plea to murder 2 and offer to lead them to the body in exchange for a possibility of parole.  If he doesn't, and they find her without his help, he's going to die in state prison.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Woman straight up said "Fart Charge"

I'm holding to it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was just looking for the real killers who would be disposing of her body.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In his favor, at least he knew he had to dispose of the body discreetly. At least he didn't search "how to sell handmade bodies on etsy".
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was cute, she was probably going to leave him and take the kids so there's his motive.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's always the people with square faces that are up to no good.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How to remove a cucumber from my butt

I said hey Google how can I get a cucumber out of my butt

This voice thing doesn't work. Let me try something different

Oh wait that's fark not Google.   Don't hit add comment...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: How to remove a cucumber from my butt

I said hey Google how can I get a cucumber out of my butt

This voice thing doesn't work. Let me try something different

Oh wait that's fark not Google.   Don't hit add comment...


We don't need another pickle incident.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they subpoenaing his google timeline and cell tower pings to see where he went during the time he would have been hiding a body?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of my biggest fears is my wife dying and me getting accused of her death. The spouse is always the first suspect. That's why I try not to spend any time with her so I always have an alibi.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't have the skills to make an animated gif. His shiat eating grin melts away when he realizes he's about to be put in a cop car.
 
