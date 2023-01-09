 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Italian ferris wheel demonstrates the fusillity of trying to withstand 170km/h winds   (twitter.com)
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
I'd ask for a refund.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Was I supposed to lock the brakes?

Oops.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Ferris Wheeller's Fly Off?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Ayyy bapa fajool, eh? Whatsa matta you wheel, ohhh
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was


Hopefully it was rainy for the entire region. Was there in June and they were in the midst of an extreme drought like California.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Looking at all the weather news in the last few hours...

I think we broke the Earf.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
HORRYWOOD!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
What's Italian for "TIMBER!!!"???
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
No bad subby.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Ay! That's-a spicy hurricane force winds-ah! Fuggeddaboutit!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Was I supposed to lock the brakes?

Oops.


Don't worry. It's broke now.
 
guinsu
1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]


I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it
 
Billy Bathsalt
1 hour ago  
Ai peccato.
 
Picklehead
1 hour ago  
So, round and around and around we go
Where the wheel headed, nobody knows

Oh, great googa-looga, can't you hear me talking to you
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was


It was windy
 
No Catchy Nickname
1 hour ago  

guinsu: Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]

I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it


What film is it?
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  

guinsu: Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]

I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it


I farking love 1941, completely unironically.  I wish we had more big-budget screwball comedies.
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  

Combustion: What's Italian for "TIMBER!!!"???


Hey-a! Whatchout-a you face-a!
 
Kalyco Jack
1 hour ago  
Someone actually found a way to make Ferris wheels exciting. Brilliant.
 
guinsu
1 hour ago  

No Catchy Nickname: guinsu: Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]

I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it

What film is it?


1941. I think it's Spielberg's biggest bomb.
 
Picklehead
1 hour ago  

Russ1642: dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was

It was windy


I thought everyone knows it's Windy.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
*scrolls down a ways*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
Normal procedure is to remove 3 or 4 cars in a row then park it with the empty spots on top. Keep the center of gravity as low as you can
If you can tie down the outriggers do so.

Advance warning really helps
 
litespeed74
1 hour ago  
Somewhere on that ferris wheel is some dude on a date trying to grab some boob
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was


Fark user imageView Full Size


that's a-spicy forecast!
 
pheelix
1 hour ago  

Ghastly: HORRYWOOD!


That's me! I'm right here! Hollis Wood!
 
millerthyme
1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: I'd ask for a refund.


You'd be pissing in the wind.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was


Looks like it happened right after that major heat wave that Europe had.

My guess is that one biatchin' cold front (official scientific term) came through and this storm was the result of it. Happens in the Midwest every summer.
 
cwheelie
52 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Looks like date was 8/18/22. Haven't looked up what the weather event was


Wind
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Impressive engineering
 
hlehmann
38 minutes ago  

fat boy: Normal procedure is to remove 3 or 4 cars in a row then park it with the empty spots on top. Keep the center of gravity as low as you can
If you can tie down the outriggers do so.

Advance warning really helps


This guy Ferrises.
 
joepennerlives
33 minutes ago  
WHEEEEEeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Someone actually found a way to make Ferris wheels exciting. Brilliant.


Even carnival Ferris wheels could be exciting with a good seatmate.  Ah the days where a consensual snuggle were intriguing.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
28 minutes ago  
Save Ferris from blowing away in the wind.
 
johnny queso
21 minutes ago  

skyotter: guinsu: Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]

I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it

I farking love 1941, completely unironically.  I wish we had more big-budget screwball comedies.


yep.

warren oats and john belushia together.
not enough cocaine in the world.
 
johnny queso
18 minutes ago  

johnny queso: skyotter: guinsu: Dave and the Mission: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x204]

I know the movie is supposed to suck, but I liked it as a kid (mom had an off color sense of humor and def rented some comedies for the family that we shouldn't have been seeing). I should rewatch it

I farking love 1941, completely unironically.  I wish we had more big-budget screwball comedies.

yep.

warren oats and john belushia together.
not enough cocaine in the world.


oates, please.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

