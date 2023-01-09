 Skip to content
(Redding Record Searchlight)   Visitors flock to a wet Glory Hole   (redding.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Shasta County, California, Whiskeytown Lake, National Recreation Area, Clear Creek, Glory Hole, Water, lake's dam, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ay, the Whiskeytown glory hole is known far and wide, like subby's mom.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 750x600]


That's the Lake Berryessa Gloryhole.

California has multiple Gloryholes, as it turns out.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Martian_Astronomer: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 750x600]

That's the Lake Berryessa Gloryhole.

California has multiple Gloryholes, as it turns out.


It's a standard technique for providing a reservoir spillway in places like narrow canyons where there's no room for a more conventional spillway.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

beezeltown: Ay, the Whiskeytown glory hole is known far and wide, like subby's mom.


Hey that's not weigh to talk about submitter's mother.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs warn visitors to stay away from the Glory Hole...

That just encourages people to use the glory hole.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ay, the Whiskeytown glory hole is known far and wide, like subby's mom.


But you repeat yourself.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you found my Craigslist post?  It's only open on work days around lunch time.
 
paulleah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Martian_Astronomer: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 750x600]

That's the Lake Berryessa Gloryhole.

California has multiple Gloryholes, as it turns out.


That's close to where The Zodiac claimed a couple victims.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's the second time today I got to use that.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

paulleah: make me some tea: Martian_Astronomer: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 750x600]

That's the Lake Berryessa Gloryhole.

California has multiple Gloryholes, as it turns out.

That's close to where The Zodiac claimed a couple victims.


Dman you, Ted Cruz.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x463]


So wrong.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ay, the Whiskeytown glory hole is known far and wide, like subby's mom.


Subby's mom is more like Beerville, on account of how yeasty.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
