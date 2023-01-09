 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Welcome to the Australian island where the venomous NOPES grow to twice the size of their mainland counterparts   (abc.net.au) divider line
    venomous tigersnakes, Short-tailed Shearwater, Venom, Pakana ranger Grahame Stonehouse  
Walker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark, where there's lots of repeats.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Welcome to Fark, where there's lots of repeats.

They only get BIGGER


They only get BIGGER
 
cravak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would ANYONE WANT to be a herpetologist. Seems like a strange and dangerous way to make a living
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Correction, subby:

This is a Nope:
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is a Nope Rope:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once the chicks are too large to eat, the snakes curl up in the burrows and use the living chicks as a heat source.

"I know we've had our differences in the past, I have eaten a lot of your family, but I was hoping we could get past that and have a bit of a snuggle for the next 11 months or so."
 
blastoh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#1 dont go into the farking bush.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 337x328]

#1 dont go into the farking bush.


#2 wax.
 
snowjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
50% of reported bites result in death. Yow. Good thing they rarely bite. The numbers are similar to deaths by shark -- typically one or two people per year.

It's funny that you don't hear so much about the animals who are really responsible for the most deaths in Australia. The biggest killer from 2000-2010 was the dreaded horse (77 deaths in ten years). Cows (33) and dogs (27) are statistically tied for second place. Then comes kangaroos (18) and bees (16), then sharks (16), then snakes (14), crocodiles (9), and emus (5). Nobody in Australia has died from a spider bite since 1979.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowjack: 50% of reported bites result in death. Yow. Good thing they rarely bite. The numbers are similar to deaths by shark -- typically one or two people per year.

For comparison: humans kill about one hundred million sharks per year


For comparison: humans kill about one hundred million sharks per year
 
blastoh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

snowjack: 50% of reported bites result in death. Yow. Good thing they rarely bite. The numbers are similar to deaths by shark -- typically one or two people per year.

It's funny that you don't hear so much about the animals who are really responsible for the most deaths in Australia. The biggest killer from 2000-2010 was the dreaded horse (77 deaths in ten years). Cows (33) and dogs (27) are statistically tied for second place. Then comes kangaroos (18) and bees (16), then sharks (16), then snakes (14), crocodiles (9), and emus (5). Nobody in Australia has died from a spider bite since 1979.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
