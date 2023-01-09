 Skip to content
Missouri police agency will buy you free drinks if you come in to their police station on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. No, it's not a trap
27
    More: Giggity, Alcoholic beverage, Police, Alcohol, Drink, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ethanol, Pappy Van Winkle, Sheriff Dave Marshak  
27 Comments
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I get a boat, right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Volunteers cannot have any alcohol-related arrests or pending criminal cases. They also cannot be on prescription medications that should not mix with alcohol.

Damn.  No purple drank.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

soupafi: "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them


"Rail liquor"?
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've known people who have done this in other states to help train officers identify physiological signs of intoxication like horizontal gaze nystagmus.  Fun times, or so I hear.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Sir, is this like your tenth drink here?"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's the catch: Before the ride home and after "1-2 of hours of drinking," the volunteers - specifically day drinkers due to the test schedule - will help the deputies test their field sobriety training.
"You should probably be a causal drinker, and will need to have normal balance with no standing or walking limitations,"

We should just show up and pretend it's a typical Tuesday afternoon and skew those results.  It could be like a photoshop contest or something.  Farker who blows the highest without being suspected of being drunk wins.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: soupafi: "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them

"Rail liquor"?


Bottom shelf booze.

Popov. Or Admiral Nelson.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: soupafi: "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them

"Rail liquor"?


Rail liquor is basically the same as well liquor.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Narrator: It's a trap
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: soupafi: "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them

"Rail liquor"?


ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Here's the catch: Before the ride home and after "1-2 of hours of drinking," the volunteers - specifically day drinkers due to the test schedule - will help the deputies test their field sobriety training.
"You should probably be a causal drinker, and will need to have normal balance with no standing or walking limitations,"

We should just show up and pretend it's a typical Tuesday afternoon and skew those results.  It could be like a photoshop contest or something.  Farker who blows the highest without being suspected of being drunk wins.


A couple of years ago I went with the in-laws (they're fantastic, btw) up to the Appalachians and we had a big party in a rented cabin.  They were cooking indoors and set off the smoke alarm.  We had been doing shots for quite a while, but I jumped up on the table, disconnected the smoke alarm and then did a single axle on the way down, landed 10/10 and went back to drinking.

You see people in DUI stop videos all the time doing somersaults and whatever...the cops are just like "Yeah...ok, that's impressive but you're still wasted" and pack them up anyway.  I guess it's probably because of the wet labs.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ummm these police do know that there are very accurate, easy to use devices that only require someone to blow into right?  Shiat some of them only require you to breathe on them.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Here's the catch: Before the ride home and after "1-2 of hours of drinking," the volunteers - specifically day drinkers due to the test schedule - will help the deputies test their field sobriety training.
"You should probably be a causal drinker, and will need to have normal balance with no standing or walking limitations,"

We should just show up and pretend it's a typical Tuesday afternoon and skew those results.  It could be like a photoshop contest or something.  Farker who blows the highest without being suspected of being drunk wins.


Well OK, but I'm gonna have to pre-game it with a bottle of MD20/20 in the parking lot.  I don't have all day to be dicking around in there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: Jeebus Saves: Here's the catch: Before the ride home and after "1-2 of hours of drinking," the volunteers - specifically day drinkers due to the test schedule - will help the deputies test their field sobriety training.
"You should probably be a causal drinker, and will need to have normal balance with no standing or walking limitations,"

We should just show up and pretend it's a typical Tuesday afternoon and skew those results.  It could be like a photoshop contest or something.  Farker who blows the highest without being suspected of being drunk wins.

A couple of years ago I went with the in-laws (they're fantastic, btw) up to the Appalachians and we had a big party in a rented cabin.  They were cooking indoors and set off the smoke alarm.  We had been doing shots for quite a while, but I jumped up on the table, disconnected the smoke alarm and then did a single axle on the way down, landed 10/10 and went back to drinking.

You see people in DUI stop videos all the time doing somersaults and whatever...the cops are just like "Yeah...ok, that's impressive but you're still wasted" and pack them up anyway.  I guess it's probably because of the wet labs.


You're not doing cartwheels to prove you're sober.  This is the type of person I'm talking about...

i.redd.itView Full Size


I am kind of curious how drunk you have to be to wake up and find your car in the neighbors front lawn though.  They should offer a closed course drunk driving range.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, is the training designed to teach them how to handle a drunk person or how to identify a drunk person?  If the second one, is there a control group who will be stone-cold sober, and will the deputies be going in blind?

Without that, it seems like they're going to interpret any behavior exhibited as a sign of drunkenness, no matter how innocuous, because that's what they're being trained on.  On the other hand, given that these are cops, that might be the goal; to get them to see any damn thing as "exactly what they're looking for".
 
Thingster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Ummm these police do know that there are very accurate, easy to use devices that only require someone to blow into right?  Shiat some of them only require you to breathe on them.


Can't go straight to the portable breath test without reasonable suspicion.

You have to "fail" the other field sobriety tests, first.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: jimmyjackfunk: soupafi: "We can provide wine, beer, or liquor. While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor," the Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate our volunteers more than that."

Damn decent of them

"Rail liquor"?

Bottom shelf booze.

Popov. Or Admiral Nelson.


Popov... I mean there's worse things
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thingster: Langdon_777: Ummm these police do know that there are very accurate, easy to use devices that only require someone to blow into right?  Shiat some of them only require you to breathe on them.

Can't go straight to the portable breath test without reasonable suspicion.

You have to "fail" the other field sobriety tests, first.


Yep - this is training officers in identifying likely drunkies before the test - so they know who to test
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Let just go over to Frank's house. His extended family is good enough."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Been to one of those with the state troopers, they call it a "wet lab" exercise. Yet no doggos were present.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd like to see the data they get - specifically the officers' assessments graphed vs the amount of skin pigment in the suspect.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: So, is the training designed to teach them how to handle a drunk person or how to identify a drunk person?  If the second one, is there a control group who will be stone-cold sober, and will the deputies be going in blind?

Without that, it seems like they're going to interpret any behavior exhibited as a sign of drunkenness, no matter how innocuous, because that's what they're being trained on.  On the other hand, given that these are cops, that might be the goal; to get them to see any damn thing as "exactly what they're looking for".


I taught a bunch of these classes back in the 80's and 90's. Yes, we usually had a secret sober person or two in the group. Our biggest problem was getting people drunk enough to fail the test in such a short period.

Believe me, there are enough drunk drivers on the road that you don't have to fabricate reasons to arrest someone for DUI. The problem, which these classes address, is that cops don't even test people for DUI until they're obviously drunk. A study once discovered that cops only arrest 1 out of 4 drunk drivers they actually stop, mostly because your average cop isn't good at recognizing intoxication.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a trap
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"No, it's not a trap"

That's what they would say if it was a trap.
 
