Russian air announces its new open door service to get your luggage somewhere...sometime
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian Air - fly an ancient relic that's had questionable maintenance. Bring a coat and a camera, because it's going to be cold, and if you survive, you'll have proof of your Adventure!
/Note, Russia Air reserves the right to take all non-Russians as hostages. To ensure eventual release, please be rich and/or famous.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently YouTube has some pretty good documentary videos of Yahutsk if you are curious about daily life in one the coldest permanently inhabited places on the planet.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess it was chilly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Apparently YouTube has some pretty good documentary videos of Yahutsk if you are curious about daily life in one the coldest permanently inhabited places on the planet.


https://www.youtube.com/@LifeinYakutia/videos

I've been subscribed to her channel for a while.  Nice, short vids.  No fluff.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like a small commuter plane where passengers are allowed to bring goats and chickens and things. I used to take the Fung Wah Chinatown bus that operated the same way but not 15,000 feet in the air. If you were lucky.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you start a war & other countries sanction the import of airplane parts, & then you seize all the airplanes & run them until they break.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can Russia access aviation parts anymore...?
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry...this is not a "new" policy.

\ Used to fly Aeroflot in the 90s
\\ Have been on domestic flights with livestock on board
\\\ Aeroflot: The big white bus with wings
 
