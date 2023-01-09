 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   "Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW"   (ktla.com) divider line
96
    More: News, Santa Barbara County, California, Santa Barbara, California, mandatory evacuation order, entire community of Montecito, Immediate Evacuation Order, Twitter, Community members, Santa Barbara County  
•       •       •

3000 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow - 5 inches of rain in 8.5 hours with the forecast showing the heaviest is still on its way.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let's hope the ark California farkers made out of hemp and Dr. Zog's Sex Wax can weather the storm.

/be safe out there
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... "the Montecito Fire Department's website crashed due to high traffic"

First fatality is your servers.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: First fatality is your servers.


Just like Medieval Times.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...fark.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one way or the other, people will leave.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?


No way, dude, it's leaves, not levees, brah.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the streets are rivers.  Where to go?  The 101 (PCH) heading south of Montecito is under construction with no shoulder and lanes closed.

Overnight I'm expecting rapids.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And while we're at it LEAVE THE BRONX!

\you too, Herny Sliva!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also trending on that website: snowpack double standard at this time of year.

Well, California. Looks like you're leaving drought, at least a little, but it's gonna farking hurt.

I hope everyone stays safe.

/send it to Arizona and New Mexico when you're done with it? Thanks
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark you for getting their jingle stuck in my head.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?


I drove my chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These storms are literallyCalifornia's giant douche.

/Stay safe, California farkers.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this be bumped up to a News Flash?

Just sayin'.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming alarmists will say that this is proof of "climate change", but has anyone questioned this woman, seen in the area of the incident?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

l'otters are not afraid: Billy Liar: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

Fark you for getting their jingle stuck in my head.


800-588-2300-EM-PIIIIIIIIRE
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: Global warming alarmists will say that this is proof of "climate change", but has anyone questioned this woman, seen in the area of the incident?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x330]


What would she have to do with this? She's no raerae.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Kenny Loggins okay?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?


I certainly hope not. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?


There is a levee system in north Santa Barbara county which shields the city of Santa Maria.  Built in 1963.  There have been issues over the years.  Not sure if it's hard a storm like this one.  And yeah, like most of US infrastructure, they've been talking year after year on improving it.  The latest report should put some people at ease.  Or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bab's place going into the sea?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My evac shelter is open for a limited amount of people, just in case.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Well...fark.


Yeah, this is definitely NOT the way we had hoped California would see massive flooding.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?

I drove my chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry.


Learn to swim.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stay safe left coasters.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?

I drove my chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry.


On the other hand, "Cryin' won't help you, praying' won't do you no good."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought the medallion was supposed to prevent flooding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least we have charitable organizations like the Red Cross to help find alternative housing for the residents of Montecito.
 
jmr61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: And... "the Montecito Fire Department's website crashed due to high traffic"

First fatality is your servers.


"Community members were urged to visit the department's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates."

So if I don't have a social media account I'm not getting communicated with?

Good to know.

And fark social media. I've survived this long without.

Good luck California farkers. Stay safe.
 
Ankah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My parents said "nope" and are staying put. I did convince them to move their car to higher ground and out of the flooding driveway. I always thought it would be a fire that would take their house out. They feel like since they survived the last mudslide, no worries...
 
Breaker Breaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Steve Martin, Harry and Meg can come stay with me. Oprah's on her own.
 
Muta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood
Youtube Ww9JS8dJ9fY
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dstanley: Do they have levees in Santa Barbara? If so, will they break?


When the levees break, we'll have no place to stay

/going down
//going down now
 
melfunction
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It never rains in the summer and all of the creeks and waterways dry up and about disappear. And now they are all raging torrents everywhere washing out roads and foundations. Trees wash down from the hills and clog up the culverts before they get to the ocean. I remember getting calls all night to get out.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like the rain is expected to hit here in LA sometime around 7pm. That should help reduce the number of accidents on the roadways for the evening commute to around 1,000.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: At least we have charitable organizations like the Red Cross to help find alternative housing for the residents of Montecito.


I was glancing at your map and most of the properties were in the low millions, but one was $68 million. I wondered what could possible justify that cost. It did NOT disappoint:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/670-Hot-Springs-Rd-Santa-Barbara-CA-93108/15880736_zpid/
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hammettman: All the streets are rivers.  Where to go?  The 101 (PCH) heading south of Montecito is under construction with no shoulder and lanes closed.

Overnight I'm expecting rapids.


Islands in the Street is one of my favorite Dolly Songs

Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers - Islands In the Stream (Official Audio)
Youtube UaNGtgYwSsU
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jmr61: LordOfThePings: And... "the Montecito Fire Department's website crashed due to high traffic"

First fatality is your servers.

"Community members were urged to visit the department's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates."

So if I don't have a social media account I'm not getting communicated with?

Good to know.

And fark social media. I've survived this long without.

Good luck California farkers. Stay safe.


Yeah..what happened to NOAA radio or just the local community station?
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jmr61: LordOfThePings: And... "the Montecito Fire Department's website crashed due to high traffic"

First fatality is your servers.

"Community members were urged to visit the department's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates."

So if I don't have a social media account I'm not getting communicated with?

Good to know.

And fark social media. I've survived this long without.

Good luck California farkers. Stay safe.


Warnings come through on smartphones.  Just got one.  "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing..."  Good to know.

I'm watching KSBY, a local station on Roku that has been taken over by emergency officials now.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Also trending on that website: snowpack double standard at this time of year.

Well, California. Looks like you're leaving drought, at least a little, but it's gonna farking hurt.

I hope everyone stays safe.

/send it to Arizona and New Mexico when you're done with it? Thanks


As fast as we can, friend. As fast as we Farkin' can!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure Oprah's home will be open as a shelter for all the displaced billionaires.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332.

I called to ask why my cat keeps evacuating right next to a perfectly fresh litter box, and they hung up on me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Run!  Get to da joppa!
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Got on board a westbound 747
Didn't think before deciding what to do
Oh, that talk of opportunities, TV breaks and movies
Rang true, sure rang true
Seems it never rains in southern California
Seems I've often heard that kind of talk before
It never rains in California
But girl, don't they warn ya?
It pours, man, it pours
Out of work, I'm out of my head
Out of self respect, I'm out of bread
I'm underloved, I'm underfed
I wanna go home
It never rains in California
But girl, don't they warn ya?
It pours, man, it pours
Will you tell the folks back home I nearly made it?
Had offers but don't know which one to take
Please don't tell 'em how you found me
Don't tell 'em how you found me
Gimme a break, give me a break
Seems it never rains in southern California
Seems I've often heard that kind of talk before
It never rains in California
But girl, don't they warn ya?
It pours, man, it pours
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Looks like the rain is expected to hit here in LA sometime around 7pm. That should help reduce the number of accidents on the roadways for the evening commute to around 1,000.


I'm right near the Burbank airport, it's pouring here.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: FarkinNortherner: Global warming alarmists will say that this is proof of "climate change", but has anyone questioned this woman, seen in the area of the incident?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x330]

What would she have to do with this? She's no raerae.


Since it was a flood warning in CA, I thought Trump had been indicted. But I think Raerae lives somewhere in LA.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart - Here Comes The Rain Again (Remastered)
Youtube TzFnYcIqj6I


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/Be safe, California Farkers
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is it with you people out in California? First you don't rake your forests and now you don't mop your streets?
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.