(KRON 4)   California expecting several days of the best kind of pizza   (kron4.com)
27
•       •       •

Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Technically pizza"?
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Haven style?!?

Modern Apizza FTW!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions unclear, lighting up a cross-joint...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like Mother Nature is farking California hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Looks like Mother Nature is farking California hard.


well, from all the porn that's produced there, it seems somewhat fitting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pineapple - the healthy dessert that comes on your pizza!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ohio Valley or Detroit?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, it has been raining cats and dogs in California.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cold and soggy?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...fuck...that means we're gonna get hammered hard...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kb7rky: ...fark...that means we're gonna get hammered hard...


Yes but this thread is about pizza, not what you do in the bedroom.

Unless that involves pizza
 
alienated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's with all the American news websites bypassing my various add-ons and autoplaying videos, with sounds? Has the US decided to go full-J6-Trucker-Santos and hijack our internet? Because this is some Trucker-J6-Santos bullshiat and it's shiatty.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/atmospheric-rivers-california-megaflood-lessons-from-forgotten-catastrophe/
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#Teampineappleonpizza   FTW!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't see "free" anywhere in the article.
 
aremmes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Looks like Mother Nature is farking California hard.

[Fark user image 639x464]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now if this were Florida it'd definitely be nothing but Cheese Pizza.

They love the CP down there.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the plus side, California pizzaing when it should have french fried is contributing to a pretty solid ski season this year.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Mrtraveler01: Looks like Mother Nature is farking California hard.

well, from all the porn that's produced there, it seems somewhat fitting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the apex of the vortex of weather changing phenomena.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kb7rky: ...fark...that means we're gonna get hammered hard...


Congrats on reaching 25% of the way to 1000 swears, sailor!
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

