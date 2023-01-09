 Skip to content
(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Is a house vacant if it contains a dead body?   (wbaltv.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, nobody lives there.

/ba dum tsss
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
on a porch of a vacant home.
ON A PORCH.

That is cartel-level brazen....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. That's where that ended up.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More importantly, when you sell it, is the body "chatel" or a "fixture?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: on a porch of a vacant home.
ON A PORCH.

That is cartel-level brazen....


Well it's Baltimore.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it possible to de-stink a house that has had a corpse in it for so long? I know there are cleanup crews with specialized equipment and chemicals, but can that kind of stench really be neutralized in porous stuff like drywall and wood trim?  You'd think that kind stink bonds to everything down to the subatomic level.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Is it possible to de-stink a house that has had a corpse in it for so long? I know there are cleanup crews with specialized equipment and chemicals, but can that kind of stench really be neutralized in porous stuff like drywall and wood trim?  You'd think that kind stink bonds to everything down to the subatomic level.


User name.....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's an age old question, like grave robbing versus archeology.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yes, nobody lives there.

/ba dum tsss


Well... somebody is there.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Q-Tron: SpectroBoy: Yes, nobody lives there.

/ba dum tsss

Well... somebody is there.


/ftfy
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NOT the hide-n-seek champion.
But gets honorable mention.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Came for Snoop and/or Chris.

Did not leave disappointed.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stevenvictx: [Fark user image image 564x588]


What're you gonna do? Haunt me?
 
