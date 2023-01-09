 Skip to content
(Fox 23 Tulsa)   Man arrested for failing to change his underwear   (fox23.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have used a jockstrap instead.
 
docsigma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...that's a crime now? Oh no
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'M SPARTACUS!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who's still doing this dumb farking crime after Amazon sold every rich person a doorbell camera?
It was bad enough before when the thief would open up the box and find a month's supply of Depends
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I believe that should be considered a crime against humanity.
 
