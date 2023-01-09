 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHQ Spokane)   Woman calls 911 to complain her constitutional rights were being violated by the police for trying to arrest her   (khq.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Washington, Spokane, Washington, 28-year-old Amanda Baporis, passenger of a Ford F-150, Alcohol containers, State Route, United States Constitution, Ford F-Series  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Fleeing & Evading is a great way to turn your 90 day suspension and $500 fine for DUI into a few days in jail and a few thousand in combined fines & fees over the next 6-12 months of reporting to your probation officer.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fairly typical Spokane dweller.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When your truth collides with the truth.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the cops tell you that you're under arrest, just tell them that you are not under arrest. They legally cannot arrest you without your consent.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is amazing, in a frightfully stupid way, how so many people who scream, "You're violating my Constitutional rights!" are so awfully ignorant about what the Constitution actually says.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.pinimg.com image 800x527]


Sometimes I do so enjoy the violence inherent in the system.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her two passengers were released.
And hopefully, told to start walking, while the truck was towed and impounded.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: It is amazing, in a frightfully stupid way, how so many people who scream, "You're violating my Constitutional rights!" are so awfully ignorant about what the Constitution actually says.


Let's fix that up.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Are you a cop? You have to tell me if you're a cop!":  Highspeed Pursuit Edition
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper

Well, that certainly checks out.
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1) Drive drunk.

2) Drive drunk with passenger.

3) 100 mph chase for ten minutes.

4) My rights!

Lady, I think you waived your rights.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a bit of a stab in the dark, but I suppose you can always hope you'll get a constitutional lawyer on the other end when calling 911
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
im betting 100 bucks she is white...
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be fair, these days, there's a pretty strong chance you're right. It won't help your survival odds to point it out or anything...
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Help!' he shrieked shrilly in a voice strangling in its own emotion, as the policemen carried him to the open doors in the rear of the ambulance and threw him inside. 'Police! Help! Police!' The doors were shut and bolted, and the ambulance raced away. There was a humorless irony in the ludicrous panic of the man screaming for help to the police while policemen were all around him. Yossarian smiled wryly at the futile and ridiculous cry for aid, then saw with a start that the words were ambiguous, realized with alarm that they were not perhaps, intended as a call for police but as a heroic warning from the grave by a doomed friend to everyone who was not a policeman with a club and gun and a mob of other policemen with clubs and guns to back him up. 'Help! Police!' the man had cried, and he could have been shouting of danger."  -Catch-22
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "Are you a cop? You have to tell me if you're a cop!":  Highspeed Pursuit Edition


Who the hell did she think was going to respond to a 911 call?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who would she have called on the police if the police were defunded?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The comments here are confusing, because they imply the driver called in. The apparently innocent passengers (since they were released) are who called it in. Saying "MUH RIGHTS" is pretty dumb, but the underlying idea at least has some degree of sense? They passengers meant that the police were endangering them by continuing the high speed chase. Much the same way a hostage might complain about police opening a hail of gunfire at the criminal behind them.

In both cases though, case law has born out that the police can blame nearly anything that happens as a result of intervening on the criminal. Probably we should ask the police not be reckless, but that's a different ball of wax.

The brain scratching part is that usually that argument gets made in court after the fact, not DURING the event.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: im betting 100 bucks she is white...


Are you sure?  The payout is only 25¢.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Who would she have called on the police if the police were defunded?


Since it's Spokane...she could have tried tribal police.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: im betting 100 bucks she is white...


Well, white folk do seem to take our constitutional rights to mean whatever we say it means.

It's almost like... we feel privileged to do so.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.