Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, will probably sink before it runs out of coal if it tries to sail again. Chalk it up to superior Russian maintenance
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kuznetsov doesn't sink, he flies.

nbcsports.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 578x612]


If the Russian army is orcs, then that should be a pic of goblins shoveling coal from a MtG card.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Burned down, fell over, and then sank into the swamp.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how Russia could ever run out of coal after this past Christmas.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like this ship is gonna take a ride into the Danger Zone
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia's single aircraft carrier is less than 1/2 the size of a Ford-class US carrier, by displacement.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
can it carry so much coal that is sinks from that ??
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope Ukraine figures out a simple inexpensive way to sink it, that will be a hell of a blow to Russian morale.

"Yes we sank it with 3 sticks of dynamite that we swam up and put it on the side."
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even for one of those crappy Brit tabloids, this is a stupid graphic. It's like something I would expect from my daughter on her first day in Design class...


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: I hope Ukraine figures out a simple inexpensive way to sink it, that will be a hell of a blow to Russian morale.

"Yes we sank it with 3 sticks of dynamite that we swam up and put it on the side."


I don't think they need to, judging by TFA, it's well on its way already.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: groppet: I hope Ukraine figures out a simple inexpensive way to sink it, that will be a hell of a blow to Russian morale.

"Yes we sank it with 3 sticks of dynamite that we swam up and put it on the side."

I don't think they need to, judging by TFA, it's well on its way already.



Hell, it may just need a good stern talking to.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Russia's single aircraft carrier is less than 1/2 the size of a Ford-class US carrier, by displacement.


It's not the size of the boat, it's the motion of the ocean.

/sinking motion
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Russia's single aircraft carrier is less than 1/2 the size of a Ford-class US carrier, by displacement.


Monetery conventions, so it can go into black sea.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: I hope Ukraine figures out a simple inexpensive way to sink it, that will be a hell of a blow to Russian morale.

"Yes we sank it with 3 sticks of dynamite that we swam up and put it on the side."


Sounds like the Ukranians already hulled it (or something in the explosion did), if the Russians are worried about taking it out of dry dock.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chekov likes to refer to it as a bituminous wessel.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Any ship design experts care to comment on the "skateboard ramp" design?
I assume it helps get a shorter takeoff roll.
But i also notice that no modern carriers use that design, so there must be some major drawback to it.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It's cheaper to keep her."
 
Olthoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 578x612]

If the Russian army is orcs, then that should be a pic of goblins shoveling coal from a MtG card.


With MTG in her bare spork-feet barking like a dog in the background.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: Any ship design experts care to comment on the "skateboard ramp" design?
I assume it helps get a shorter takeoff roll.
But i also notice that no modern carriers use that design, so there must be some major drawback to it.


Wikipedia about it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: Any ship design experts care to comment on the "skateboard ramp" design?
I assume it helps get a shorter takeoff roll.
But i also notice that no modern carriers use that design, so there must be some major drawback to it.


All modern fixed wing carriers except the United States and France use ski ramp launching of planes. It's cheaper and you don't need a bigger carrier to launch jets.
 
Olthoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: groppet: I hope Ukraine figures out a simple inexpensive way to sink it, that will be a hell of a blow to Russian morale.

"Yes we sank it with 3 sticks of dynamite that we swam up and put it on the side."

Sounds like the Ukranians already hulled it (or something in the explosion did), if the Russians are worried about taking it out of dry dock.


I think all they need to do is push the button to flood dry dock and the ship will sink.
 
