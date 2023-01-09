 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Headless woman found at topless beach (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disposable drug mule.
Promise of freedom in a new country.
Then goods cut out followed by mutilation as a message to the family to keep silent.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If she didn't have a head, how did they know it was a woman?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Disposable drug mule.
Promise of freedom in a new country.
Then goods cut out followed by mutilation as a message to the family to keep silent.


Or she was caught with her hands in the cookie jar.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size

For reference.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [static.politico.com image 350x300]
For reference.


I almost got in before.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: If she didn't have a head, how did they know it was a woman?


There's no other differences?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dutch and Belgian cocaine traffickers reportedly work with Colombians who bring shipments via food containers to a nearby port.

Then when drugs are taken off the shipment, members of the Italian Naples mafia - the Camorra - guard the delivery as French drivers move them around other major European cities.

Albanians and Kosovans reportedly supply weapons and hijack drugs smuggled in by other traffickers.
Meanwhile, British gang members are believed to be major dealmakers, suppliers and money launderers.

It warms my heart to see this sort of pan-European partnership.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

covfefe: There's no other differences?


That'sTheJoke.jpg
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

covfefe: Nick Nostril: If she didn't have a head, how did they know it was a woman?

There's no other differences?


I wouldn't know, I'm married.
 
dletter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I presume this was a White Lotus resort?
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also wanted for questioning...
 
