(CNN)   1. Do not murder your wife. 2. If you do murder your wife, don't tell the police you took your kids for ice cream when you actually went and bought $450 in cleaning supplies and tarps. 3. Do not murder your wife   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Andy Warhol, Lawyer, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fraud, United States, Plea, Pleading, Arraignment  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see, you just wrote 'wife murder' down and drew a circle round it, and I feel like we're barreling towards a misunderstanding
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 4: PROFIT????
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$450 for cleaning supplies and tarps?

I could have put him in touch with my tarp guy.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the day I went to Target for garbage bags, duct tape, and rat poison.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: $450 for cleaning supplies and tarps?

I could have put him in touch with my tarp guy.


Did they just move and had nothing in the house? Because bleach and lye isn't that expensive
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I heard everything but that first and third part.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have pity on the guy. His wife is dead.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come you winked during the 'Do not murder your wife' parts?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's our criminal mastermind on the right, in happier times:
Fark user imageView Full Size


My first thought was that he looks like Gru when he decided to try the toupee:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mops, tarps and buckets do not cost $450. Mops, tarps, buckets, lye, bleach, scrub brushes, large sponges, PDZ, et al do not cost $450. What the fark cleaning supplies did he spend $450 on?

I have chickens and goats, before anyone asks.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was on house arrest and could go to the store or take the kids out for ice cream whenever he wants?

Wth
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, those two

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!


People who fully think things through don't usually murder.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bastard killed Eliza Dushku...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: $450 for cleaning supplies and tarps?

I could have put him in touch with my tarp guy.


Is his name Akbar?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Reminds me of the day I went to Target for garbage bags, duct tape, and rat poison.


... but bought "Skinny & Sweet" by mistake?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
surveillance video shows he bought $450 of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, including mops, a bucket and tarps,

How about you, Lash LaRue?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably he was taking them to this well-known ice-cream stand:

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Have pity on the guy. His wife is dead.


He's a single dad, ladies. So adorable.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaShredda: Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!

People who fully think things through don't usually murder.


or, they get away with it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: $450 for cleaning supplies and tarps?

I could have put him in touch with my tarp guy.


Inflation, yo.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Here's our criminal mastermind on the right, in happier times:


My first thought was that he looks like Gru when he decided to try the toupee:


It's even funnier after you read the articles and find out he's from an indeterminate Eastern European country with an indeterminate accent, and he's a forger and grifter.  He may be RealGru.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!


Getting caught is never on the agenda

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Here's our criminal mastermind on the right, in happier times:
[Fark user image 400x267]

My first thought was that he looks like Gru when he decided to try the toupee:
[Fark user image 400x319]


This was the impression I got

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: That bastard killed Eliza Dushku...

[Fark user image 850x479]


He looks like Over the Hill Spoony.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In court Monday, attorneys noted Brian Walshe is under house arrest and is required to report his whereabouts because of a federal fraud case in which he was accused of selling fake Andy Warhol art online.
In May 2018, he was charged in US District Court in Massachusetts with wire fraud after the FBI said he sold two fake Warhol paintings on eBay, according to a criminal complaint. The FBI investigators allege Brian or Ana used her eBay account to sell the paintings in November 2016, less than a year after they were married.

Well, *that* was an unexpected twist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were out of money and she was leaving him.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: DaShredda: Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!

People who fully think things through don't usually murder.

or, they get away with it


Murder solve rate in the US is like 50 percent. Plus, mass shooters count for multiple murders solved and skew the stat. So probably the odds are like 55-60 range if you only murder one person. I'm not encouraging people to murder... just saying it is something to keep in your problem solving toolbox.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, also makes me think of...

interviewer:  'So Peter, where do you see yourself in five years.'
peter:  [silently tells self:  don't say doing your wife... don't say doing your wife]   'Doing your.... son?'
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There still needs to be a body.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4. Don't say you took your kid out for ice cream unless you're willing to tie up that loose end, because now that kid's angry they didn't get ice cream
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StaleCoffee: Mops, tarps and buckets do not cost $450. Mops, tarps, buckets, lye, bleach, scrub brushes, large sponges, PDZ, et al do not cost $450. What the fark cleaning supplies did he spend $450 on?

I have chickens and goats, before anyone asks.


You used chickens and goats to hide evidence of murdering your wife? Clever.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: ere still needs to be a body.


There is. Just a matter of finding it is all
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!


It wasn't ojs glove. It didn't fit.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the headline, not the slipshod slaying

/Slipshod Slaying is the name of my patter singing Aphex Twin tribute band
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Clash City Farker: ere still needs to be a body.

There is. Just a matter of finding it is all


Yeah, this guy doesn't strike me as a criminal genius. The body can't be too far from the house unless he found a dumpster somewhere. If he did, I fully expect he dumped it in full view of a security camera.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Presumably he was taking them to this well-known ice-cream stand:

[live.staticflickr.com image 447x500]

/DNRTFA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StaleCoffee: Mops, tarps and buckets do not cost $450. Mops, tarps, buckets, lye, bleach, scrub brushes, large sponges, PDZ, et al do not cost $450. What the fark cleaning supplies did he spend $450 on?

I have chickens and goats, before anyone asks.


Pressure washer?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: 4. Don't say you took your kid out for ice cream unless you're willing to tie up that loose end, because now that kid's angry they didn't get ice cream


This was my first thought. Kids will totally rat you out and not feel bad about it.

/didn't see mention of ice cream in the article.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Super Chronic: Why are so many murderers so sloppy? From OJ leaving his glove to that guy in Idaho (a criminology student!) leaving his sheath to this guy leaving a bloody knife in the basement....

Wash the damn knife and then dispose of it, FFS!

People who fully think things through don't usually murder.


Why don't you go look up "first degree murder "
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: $450 for cleaning supplies and tarps?

I could have put him in touch with my tarp guy.


I got a guy too. Just call him and say you want to make dinner reservations.
 
eKonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good lord, people, spousal murder isn't a sprint, it's a marathon! You don't rush things, you pace yourself. No one, ever, anywhere is going to wonder why you bought a tarp or two - and it's not like those just go bad! Buy them MONTHS in advance and leave them in the garage or basement. You should not need more than two, anyway - get a cheap polyethylene drop cloth to shield the indirect spots or to cover any porous surfaces (concrete, wood, or the biggest threat - the grout lines between the bathroom tiles - don't forget the sink backsplash!).

Same goes for some cleaning supplies - buy a gallon of bleach and a mop/bucket, some heavy duty nitrile gloves, and no one is going to care. Grab another from another store a few weeks later - if anyone notices, you laugh at how careless you were to "forget" about the first purchase.

Really, everything except the axe work and disposal should be done in advance - you don't want to be out trying to dig a hole in rocky dirt lit up by headlights with a body there, do you? No! Of course not! Might as well have a blinking neon sign that says "This way to the body!".

Now, as to the alibi - well, we all agree, we would not murder our wives. We were just having a guys' weekend camping in a place with no cell phone reception, as far as we know each of our wives were at home, or maybe they said they were going out to get their nails did, or....well yes, they might have been together, maybe each alone, and yes I do think it's strange they vanished on one night - heck, maybe they planned it together? I don't know, but I think I can speak for all of us when we say we definitely did not kill anyone between the hours of 8 pm and 2 am on that date, and no, you cannot look in my chest freezer - I'm all out of popsicles, kid, go bug your friend...stupid orphans...

Anyway, only thing you need to say is "I won't answer any questions without my lawyer present". Don't buy any offers the cops make, they're bluffing to get you to talk. We all sing the same song, they've got nothing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: 4. Don't say you took your kid out for ice cream unless you're willing to tie up that loose end, because now that kid's angry they didn't get ice cream


0. Don't talk to cops without a lawyer, even under house arrest?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was pretty obvious from day 1 that this guy murdered his very hot wife.
Also, $450 for cleaning supplies?  Inflation is a b*tch. Can barely afford to murder your wife these days.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: 4. Don't say you took your kid out for ice cream unless you're willing to tie up that loose end, because now that kid's angry they didn't get ice cream

This was my first thought. Kids will totally rat you out and not feel bad about it.

/didn't see mention of ice cream in the article.


subby here.  They updated the article since I submitted it.  What had been a sentence about taking the kids for ice cream now says he went to Whole Foods and CVS.  They also added a bunch of details about his house arrest.  This guy isn't the sharpest tool on the shelf of murder weapons.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hobnail: In court Monday, attorneys noted Brian Walshe is under house arrest and is required to report his whereabouts because of a federal fraud case in which he was accused of selling fake Andy Warhol art online.
In May 2018, he was charged in US District Court in Massachusetts with wire fraud after the FBI said he sold two fake Warhol paintings on eBay, according to a criminal complaint. The FBI investigators allege Brian or Ana used her eBay account to sell the paintings in November 2016, less than a year after they were married.

Well, *that* was an unexpected twist.


No, that's motive
 
