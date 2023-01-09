 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   YES would like a word   (wane.com)
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes - Roundabout
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've seen all good people not know how to drive in one anyway.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
yes can crash your system if you're not careful
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm Alan White so I'm getting a kick out of these replies
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That reminds me, what the hell is a "Siberian Khatru" anyways?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The roundabout that connects four streets in downtown Fort Wayne is under construction while two projects wrap up this month, including one that intends to keep sewage out of the St. Marys River.

You idiots were supposed to do the work in and around the lake.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They want a word,or time and a word? Doesn't matter. The words will make them out and out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who?
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wessoman: That reminds me, what the hell is a "Siberian Khatru" anyways?


About $3.50 a pound.
 
