(MPR News)   Latest Apple devices will automatically call 911 if you're in a car crash. Or if you're skiing, or riding a snowmobile, or on a roller coaster, or shoveling snow too enthusiastically   (mprnews.org) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At a minimum Apple should add a "body has stopped moving" check before firing off one of those alerts. And after it has triggered, there should be an automated way to cancel it if the user moves away from the "crash" site or presses a "false alarm" button when they eventually notice that the device is in SOS mode.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wear it bungee jumping they'll send a helicopter.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  It could have called the person's family and told them that there's been a serious accident, and you're dying on the side of the road.

Why people feel the need to mount their phones to their motorcycles, I'll never know.  Not once have I ever thought "Wow, what would make this ride so much better would be to be able to fark with my phone the whole time..."
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: At a minimum Apple should add a "body has stopped moving" check before firing off one of those alerts. And after it has triggered, there should be an automated way to cancel it if the user moves away from the "crash" site or presses a "false alarm" button when they eventually notice that the device is in SOS mode.


There's supposedly an alarm and a cancel mode, but TFA mentions it's not always audible under winter clothes or over an engine or other background noise.

I had an Android phone lock up recently, and discovered that hitting the power button repeatedly dials 911. With the screen frozen I couldn't get it to stop dialing, and even though I said it was an accident they still sent out a cop to see if I was a minority in trouble.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Apple AI definition of "excessive G forces" and our personal definition may differ by quite a bit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
not worried
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had an ambulance show up at my gym when i was running a cardio class.

One of the ladies in my class had an apple watch on. It thought she was having a medical emergency, and called 911 for us and gave her location.

According to EMS, it wasn't the first time this had happened to them.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys


That's... not how fees work. If you didn't ask for an ambulance, and you don't ride in the ambulance that shows up, you don't pay.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Why people feel the need to mount their phones to their motorcycles, I'll never know. Not once have I ever thought "Wow, what would make this ride so much better would be to be able to fark with my phone the whole time..."


Waze and other GPS apps......
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[they've] purchased a product that has a lot of technology available with it," Wahlberg said.

"And with that comes a responsibility to really embrace that technology."


Bullshiat. I use the features i want.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: chitownmike: Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys

That's... not how fees work. If you didn't ask for an ambulance, and you don't ride in the ambulance that shows up, you don't pay.


Plenty of ambulance companies will gladly bill you, and happily send you to collections when you don't pay, for just showing up. This is not a given, even if it should be.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: chitownmike: Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys

That's... not how fees work. If you didn't ask for an ambulance, and you don't ride in the ambulance that shows up, you don't pay.


Fire departments can absolutely bill you a false alarm fee.  Usually not the first time, but if it becomes recurs...

Wouldn't surprise me to start seeing something similar with these "automated crash detection" features.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart phones should really be called "eager phones" because they don't hesitate to do all kinds of imaginative things given the slightest incidental touch.

I manage to pocket dial 911 maybe once every few years.  I just hang up before it connects, and they never call back.   They know.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Why people feel the need to mount their phones to their motorcycles, I'll never know.  Not once have I ever thought "Wow, what would make this ride so much better would be to be able to fark with my phone the whole time..."


This, when I ride I put my phone in my bag and carry a full paper map. The wind adding to the challenge just makes the satisfaction you get from working out where you are using just indexes and gridlines at high speed worth it.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.


Wat
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: I had an Android phone lock up recently, and discovered that hitting the power button repeatedly dials 911. With the screen frozen I couldn't get it to stop dialing, and even though I said it was an accident they still sent out a cop to see if I was a minority in trouble.


I dislike the emergency button at the bottom of Android lock screens and how it supposedly calls emergency services with no further validation, so it is easy to pocket dial them.  My old Nokia phones required that you type "9-1-1" if you hit the emergency button from the lock screen.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "cool" idea that fails when put into the real world.   But someone got a promotion due to the delivery of this feature.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Smart phones should really be called "eager phones" because they don't hesitate to do all kinds of imaginative things given the slightest incidental touch.


Not to mention that $^&#%^ virtual assistant crap. I have to turn that shiat off every few months when there's a system update and it turns itself back on.

Only time I enjoyed it was when there was a news story on the radio about Google being sued for invasion of privacy. Phone heard the keywords on the radio and piped up with "Not sure how to help with invasion of privacy"
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: cleek: once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.

Wat


you can't call 911 and say "that last call from this phone was a user error". the cop's coming anyway.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys


EVERYTHING IS FINE!  THE CORNERS ARE ROUNDED!  THIS ONE IS ROSE GOLD!

then we all had fajitas.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty sure black people don't need anything that calls the cops on them, thanks anyway
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe have that disabled from the factory by default. Typical apple user doesn't know how to use jack shiat. Probably calls 911 if they're jerking off to their own self satisfaction.


/fight me
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Ope, just gonna call emergency services before ya keel over in the snow there..."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jvl: chitownmike: Enjoy your ambulance fees, fanboys

That's... not how fees work. If you didn't ask for an ambulance, and you don't ride in the ambulance that shows up, you don't pay.


Your device calls the ambulance and they will bill you
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cleek: studebaker hoch: cleek: once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.

Wat

you can't call 911 and say "that last call from this phone was a user error". the cop's coming anyway.


Sure you can, if you sound white anyway; I've done it back in the day before smart phones. There was a LG candy-bar phone that would do that shiat in your pocket randomly. All of the sudden I hear a 911 operator going are you ok? The second time, I was like time to get rid of this phone.
 
mod3072
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, wonderful. Now every time I jerk off the fire department is going to show up. Like I need to talk to those guys 5 times a day.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: cleek: studebaker hoch: cleek: once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.

Wat

you can't call 911 and say "that last call from this phone was a user error". the cop's coming anyway.

Sure you can, if you sound white anyway; I've done it back in the day before smart phones. There was a LG candy-bar phone that would do that shiat in your pocket randomly. All of the sudden I hear a 911 operator going are you ok? The second time, I was like time to get rid of this phone.


Yeah i had a candy-bar work phone that would dial 911 if you held down 9 long enough. or if you repeatedly pressed the same button, or if you looked at it funny.
I got in the habit of removing the battery whenever i wasnt actively making a call.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB: A few years ago there was a little bit of snow on the roads. I was driving a 350Z (If that helps you understand how little snow it was) and I came across a Humvee that had jumped the roadside barrier (post and cable) and was lying sideway in a ditch.

I stopped and walked back to the spot. I called out to see if the guy needed some help. He was obviously drunk and he was  arguing with the OnStar lady.

Him: No! Send the tow truck but don't send the police!
Her: I'm sorry Sir out procedure is to notify the local police
Him: I don't need the farking police. I just need a tow truck.
(and so it goes)

He's getting madder and madder. She's a stone cold pro. She ends with "Good news Sir, the police are on the way". You could HEAR the smirk in her voice.

So now it's quiet and I ask "You need some help?" (Thinking I could at least help him climb out his window or something.) "What the FARK are you going to do for me!?!??" was his reply.

Now I'm pissed. So I took a few pictures with my cell phone (now he's bright red, but he can't quite climb out of his driver's window being fat and drunk and old). I finished with "Don't worry Sir, I called the police for you. Have a good day" and left
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abbarach: Could be worse.  It could have called the person's family and told them that there's been a serious accident, and you're dying on the side of the road.

Why people feel the need to mount their phones to their motorcycles, I'll never know.  Not once have I ever thought "Wow, what would make this ride so much better would be to be able to fark with my phone the whole time..."


Maybe they're using it for GPS, or need to take calls while on the road.  Lots of helmets have built-in bluetooth now.

cleek: once, i accidentally called the cops trying to turn my iPhone off while it was in my pocket.
press the power button a few times and it's an automatic 911 call. and you can't cancel a 911 call after you've made it. it just makes the cops even more suspicious.now i keep my phone in a sealed container in the back of my closet.


I don't know about the older iPhones, but on the 14 it's 5 quick presses of the power button or the power and volume button at the same time.

FWIW, this can easily be turned off in Settings.  I turned mine off...never even once in my life have I ever had the need for my phone to autonomously call 911 and I don't know anyone else who ever has, either.  If I lived through not having a specific, niche technology before, I don't see why I would die in a pool of blood by not having it now, at least until it's more reliable.

I'm sure there's possible scenarios...your car lurches off a cliff in an area with no guardrails and no witnesses, or runs off the road into a pond.  These things do happen.  However, I don't live in an area with cliffs and I don't drive so badly in such a rural area that I could realistically drive into a pond and no one would notice.

These seem like "features" designed to differentiate the iPhone and make people feel safe, while offering no actual safety whatsoever.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a crash detection "feature" on my bike computer - it texts my contacts if I crash (not 911, thankfully). I used it for about a week before I was sick of turning off false alarms every time I stopped too suddenly or rested my bike at an odd angle. These features sound good but they suck in practice.
 
Watubi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This feature is turned off by default.  It's intent is for you to turn it on during a workout and it will turn off when it's over.

/all I got
//please continue with torches and pitchforks
 
Gramma
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tripped and accidentally flung my Iphone 13 across the room. That was enough to trigger the 911 call.
Ridiculous. How about you need to be in motion more than 2 seconds before you decide I need an ambulance.
 
abbarach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khatores: Maybe they're using it for GPS, or need to take calls while on the road.  Lots of helmets have built-in bluetooth now.


I have a bluetooth kit in my helmet.  Still don't have to have the phone on the handlebars; if need to change a destination or something I find somewhere safe to pull over, since I'll have to take off a glove to work the phone anyway...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These accidental 911 calls are going to get a lot of dogs killed
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did this really happen? Or were they just watching "I, Robot"?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gramma: I tripped and accidentally flung my Iphone 13 across the room. That was enough to trigger the 911 call.
Ridiculous. How about you need to be in motion more than 2 seconds before you decide I need an ambulance.


Ok, what of your standing at a street corner and get git by a car?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe Apple could put an alarm with a delay so owner can turn it off before making the call?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why the heck is that 1st photo of a snowmobile in the street cutting off a truck in Ronkonkoma?
The only thing in common with the article is there is snow and a snowmobile.
There hasn't even been snow yet this year so they dug around until they found a photo of a snowmobile incase you didn't know what one looks like.
A tiny bit more effort and they could have gotten one in the woods, maybe even in the state the article mentions.

These auto 911 are going to desensitized the cops to much and cause problems.  After 10 or 15 straight calls for kids in bouncy houses or vigorous sex with an apple watch on they will be slow to respond to an actual crash.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Watubi: This feature is turned off by default.  It's intent is for you to turn it on during a workout and it will turn off when it's over.

/all I got
//please continue with torches and pitchforks


There's more than one mode. The car-crash detection is not restricted to active workouts, for obvious reasons.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Why the heck is that 1st photo of a snowmobile in the street cutting off a truck in Ronkonkoma?
The only thing in common with the article is there is snow and a snowmobile.
There hasn't even been snow yet this year so they dug around until they found a photo of a snowmobile incase you didn't know what one looks like.
A tiny bit more effort and they could have gotten one in the woods, maybe even in the state the article mentions.

These auto 911 are going to desensitized the cops to much and cause problems.  After 10 or 15 straight calls for kids in bouncy houses or vigorous sex with an apple watch on they will be slow to respond to an actual crash.


So, you are saying that it could save lives?
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abbarach: khatores: Maybe they're using it for GPS, or need to take calls while on the road.  Lots of helmets have built-in bluetooth now.

I have a bluetooth kit in my helmet.  Still don't have to have the phone on the handlebars; if need to change a destination or something I find somewhere safe to pull over, since I'll have to take off a glove to work the phone anyway...


I've never liked audio directions...I prefer to use the visible maps. There's too much room for errors and delays with the audio.  If I rode a bike (I don't), I'd probably prefer to have it visible on the handlebars so I could see where it's sending me. I guess there's HUD devices out now though, so you might just use that.

Don't they have gloves that work with capacitative screens?
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: I tripped and accidentally flung my Iphone 13 across the room. That was enough to trigger the 911 call.
Ridiculous. How about you need to be in motion more than 2 seconds before you decide I need an ambulance.


Were you drunk?  This sounds like a drunk thing.
 
