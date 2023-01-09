 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I'm not saying it's aliens but.... maybe one of you Farkers might know   (twitter.com) divider line
47
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1337 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 1:05 PM (54 minutes ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Groot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the smallest and most horrifying fleshlight insert?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a prank ice cube.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Google Lense says it's a "Phronima" whatever tf that is.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's an underwater streetlight.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search


*shakes tiny, angry fist*
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meet Phronima, the barrel-riding parasite that inspired the movie Alien
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a Phronima:

https://theconversation.com/meet-phronima-the-barrel-riding-parasite-that-inspired-the-movie-alien-22555

/Damn nature, you scary.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Isn't that the alien from the movie The Abyss?
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jeez, put that back in the water.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How much would you have to get paid to put that thing in your ear?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: It's an underwater streetlight.


A sealight
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the smallest and most horrifying fleshlight insert?


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When this appeared on my Facebook a few days ago  the general opinion is that it is a photo of larval Kevin McCarthy: transparent and spineless.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tesco car park in Waltham Abbey
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THAT farkING THING TELEPORTED ME HERE WHAT THE fark?!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anfrind: It's an underwater streetlight.


No, It's Becky.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: How much would you have to get paid to put that thing in your ear?


Will it lay eggs before it crawls back out?

/too obscure?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did Geppetto make a wish for his glass dildo to come to life?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: It's a Phronima:

https://theconversation.com/meet-phronima-the-barrel-riding-parasite-that-inspired-the-movie-alien-22555

/Damn nature, you scary.


But is they good eatin's?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: THAT farkING THING TELEPORTED ME HERE WHAT THE fark?!


I tried to pronounce that creatures name three times and my kitchen table started to levitate off the floor, so sorry about that.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: Tesco car park in Waltham Abbey


I survived that carpark. Never going back though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought from the body it might be a salp but it is proprobably a type of parisitoid called the phronima which hollows out the body of a salp and lays its eggs in it. The leg like  appendages belong to this parisitoid and the gelatinousb blop is the salp.

So the answer has already been suggested but looks misleading because the parisitoid looks quite different outside of the salp.

Trust your common sense but verify because your instinctive answer is probably still wrong dethe spite being way more right than the supernatural stupid answers.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would've guessed some abyssal parasite or an isopod based on how farking Nightmarish iat looks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've played enough XCOM: Terror From The Deep to know where this is going...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't  nature wicked and disgustying? It is creatures like this that made Darwin question the existence of Go and propose something far more wasteful, cruel and insane instead, namely the blind power of natural selection, the Blind Watchmaker. Darwin was appalled by the parasitic wasp that laid its eggs in the paralized body of a caterpillar, but same difference.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's melted plastic from the Pacific Garbage Patch. It's now sentient.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search


Yeah, looked a bit like a shrimp to me, so I was at least on the right track..
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the deep-sea nope.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.pinimg.com image 600x524]


That would be absolutely perfect if whoever made it had left off those stupid fireworks.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search


Was gonna say, that's not a critter, it's a critter in a critter.  Copepods or something.

Close enough.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: How much would you have to get paid to put that thing in your ear?


$10
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search


From the Wikipedia link:

The species is also known by the more common names "pram bug"

OK, I'm claiming that name for the 11-month-old we babysit.

/strong resemblance too
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
FarkingChas: Magnanimous_J: How much would you have to get paid to put that thing in your ear?

Will it lay eggs before it crawls back out?

/too obscure?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: Isn't that the alien from the movie The Abyss?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Paige NO!
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be an underwater streetlight.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Screwin' goo!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dead one
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phronima_sedentaria

Thanks Google image search


Why sedentaria?

Is it lazy?
 
