(National Day Calendar)   SHUFFLE SHUFFLE SHUFFLE *zap* OW heh heh heh SHUFFLE SHUFFLE SHUFFLE *zap* OW heh heh heh SHUFFLE SHUFFLE SHUFFLE *zap* OW heh heh heh   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This is the day for a brass candle snuffer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shocking
 
BlakCat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I haven't had this much fun since "Standing in a Shallow Puddle of Water During a Thunderstorm Pushing the Metal Buttons for Spotlights Attached to a Poorly Grounded DJ System Light Truss Electricity Day."
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also known as National Confuse A Cat Day...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Peter is Electric Man Vocoded to the FNAF 1 song
Youtube TGzvLk3yRfE
 
lectos
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My sweater had too much static electricity but luckily the store let me exchange it for another one free of charge.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Otherwise known to my cats as "Fear the Boop Day." Whether from NF farking with my nerves or something, but I have a strange body conductivity, and can build a good charge with very little motion. I used to demonstrate my weird conductivity with a small amp. My friends could produce a small hum by touching the center pin of the lead. My touch made a much louder hum with lower tones.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img3.exportersindia.comView Full Size

Paige, No!!


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size

Dammit Paige!
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Considering I just got back from Harris Teeter - where I kept getting zapped every time I opened a freezer door - I'm getting a kick ...
 
