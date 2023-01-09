 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Judging by these 14 photos, this aardvark seems to get better medical care than many Americans   (local12.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when my previous cat was getting frail, our vet consulted with an animal cardiologist.  just tested her thoughts with them, next time they were at the practice- wasn't something we paid for.
and I felt quite guilty, that my cat was getting better medical care than millions of people the world over.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America we call that Dental care, which is wholly separate from Medical care, and it's certainly not Vision care.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course. That Aardvark's dad is some rich, well oiled libertarian/fascist asshole:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. Care is allocated alphabetically, and he was first on the list.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aardvark is a fascinating creature.

For example, did you know it's the first word in the dictionary?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoolhouse Rock Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla (Pronouns)
Youtube koZFca8AkT0
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: In America we call that Dental care, which is wholly separate from Medical care, and it's certainly not Vision care.


AND...

The person is more likely to be paying a full bill, since pet insurance is still just barely a thing that exists...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of my friend's dog. Apparently, this Good Boi has a gullet, because he likes to eat rocks. Backfired on him a few weeks ago, and he cracked a tooth. Woke up with blood everywhere, and half his face swollen up like a basketball. The cracked tooth had abscessed, and he head a huge infection. All better now, and he's probably still eating rocks. but he's a sweetheart, totally awesome dog.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: The aardvark is a fascinating creature.

For example, did you know it's the first word in the dictionary?


Not the Yellow Pages, though.

Explain that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Classic Sesame Street - I'm An Aardvark
Youtube Rslh-z91GpU
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
get a load of this fella
 
mikey15
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Maturin: Well, yeah. Care is allocated alphabetically, and he was first on the list.


Still behind Tilde Swinton...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My friend took his dog in to get checked out, and a couple of days later, the vet phoned to ask how the dog was doing. And I realized that no doctor has ever phoned me to follow up on a visit. Yes, the dog was getting better health care than his owner.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: DuneClimber: The aardvark is a fascinating creature.

For example, did you know it's the first word in the dictionary?

Not the Yellow Pages, though.

Explain that.


I know someone who is always listed first in the white pages.

His name?
Aardvark, Aaron A.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: Maturin: Well, yeah. Care is allocated alphabetically, and he was first on the list.

Still behind Tilde Swinton...

[Fark user image 267x189]


I think it's quite fitting that her name is the symbol for ambiguous.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's probably not jerk either, unlike you, Gary.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Reminds me of my friend's dog. Apparently, this Good Boi has a gullet, because he likes to eat rocks. Backfired on him a few weeks ago, and he cracked a tooth. Woke up with blood everywhere, and half his face swollen up like a basketball. The cracked tooth had abscessed, and he head a huge infection. All better now, and he's probably still eating rocks. but he's a sweetheart, totally awesome dog.


they need to get rocks that don't look like cat turds
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZMugg: guestguy: Maturin: Well, yeah. Care is allocated alphabetically, and he was first on the list.

Still behind Tilde Swinton...

[Fark user image 267x189]

I think it's quite fitting that her name is the symbol for ambiguous.


Backup file with some editors, or your home directory....
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poor little Aardvark! I hope it will fully recover and live a long, happy, and silly aardvark life.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't blame the aardvark.
Aspire to be as valued as is the aardvark.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blackadder - A Bloody Aardvark
Youtube HHequSk88mM
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♪  Everyone here has a right and left ear, but nobody here has an aardvark! ♪
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: The aardvark is a fascinating creature.

For example, did you know it's the first word in the dictionary?


I thought that was "aa" or "a'a", a kind of lava flow
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maturin: Well, yeah. Care is allocated alphabetically, and he was first on the list.


Zebras are incredibly resentful.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A BETTER OFF DEAD Christmas
Youtube k8MYNytmaI0
 
xiola
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I like Aardvarks more than humans, but, I like Aardvarks more than humans.

so I'm ok with this.
 
