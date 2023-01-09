 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mother reminds child to do chores using chat feature on Roblox.Meanwhile Subby's mom reminds them to do chores via her OnlyFans page   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Family, Mother, ChaCha Watson, Parent, Extended family, Game, Automobile, Laughter  
519 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 09 Jan 2023 at 1:20 PM (38 minutes ago)



Miniac78
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Link?
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mine used to remind me with a slap upside the head.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chicago mom, ChaCha Watson, [...] with her 11-year-old daughter, Miracle.

How about her husband, Gene Masseth?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I could use a plugin like that for Dwarf Fortress. Give me a pop-up notification saying that the Queen of the Realm has tasked me with taking out the recycling or doing the laundry before I can get back to digging out my shiny little gemstones.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headline made me LOL. Thanks subby.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.


Some people make multiple meals in a single day and freeze them for easy reheating during the work day.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, we've texted my daughter before, rather than get up, move the dogs, walk downstairs, and say the same thing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tip first, subby...always demand they tip first.

Too many people have seen my asshole for free ( ._.)
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I, uh, may have griefed a child that may or may not have been mine, in a game we both played, because we needed to get ready to go somewhere and they weren't getting ready fast enough.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby keeps track of their moms OnlyFans page eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.


Most people like to at least occasionally save time, I know people who are excellent cooks that also buy frozen food.
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.


Oh dear me, has it come to this? Lasagne snobbery.

Do you also look down on neighbours who don't have little jockey statues outside their trailers?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.

Some people make multiple meals in a single day and freeze them for easy reheating during the work day.


Lazy biatches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cormee: Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.

Oh dear me, has it come to this? Lasagne snobbery.

Do you also look down on neighbours who don't have little jockey statues outside their trailers?


Just wait until Farkers find out about the kid's beer preference.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: OgreMagi: Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.

Some people make multiple meals in a single day and freeze them for easy reheating during the work day.

Lazy biatches.
[Fark user image 425x283]


Martha Stewart made a fresh batch of prison hooch every morning, along with 3 meals from commissary scratch a day...and she still had time to shank a motherfarker when needed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Watubi: Cormee: Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.

Oh dear me, has it come to this? Lasagne snobbery.

Do you also look down on neighbours who don't have little jockey statues outside their trailers?

Just wait until Farkers find out about the kid's beer preference.


Someone needs to take Timmy aside and let him know that his pop musical choices are already gatekeeping him out of being a hipster. He can stop pretending to like IPAs.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Watubi: Cormee: Tom-Servo: Take the lasagna out?  As in frozen readymade lasagna?  She doesn't make her lasagna from scratch?  Mom of the year award contender right there, and she doesn't have any shame at all and let's the entire world know.

Oh dear me, has it come to this? Lasagne snobbery.

Do you also look down on neighbours who don't have little jockey statues outside their trailers?

Just wait until Farkers find out about the kid's beer preference.


And how little the kid tips.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's Roblox?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: What's Roblox?


Nothing important. Don't worry about it.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: What's Roblox?


It's a brand of wheat cracker, isn't it?

/never mind the roblox, here's the sex pistols
 
