 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "I ended up doing an origami heart out of the $20 and dusting it with glitter. Then I took a pair of Barbie shoes and stamped a glitter walking path on her nightstand"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Tooth fairy, Family, Fairies, sorry mum, Tooth, third user, Father, Teeth  
•       •       •

1528 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well....I was expecting a stripper story.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was weird to still be hearing elf on the shelf stories
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the sleep deprivation but I had to read "Mum leaves people split" a dozen times before it made sense to me.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lucky to get a quarter for my teeth in the 80s

Any more and I might have pulled out more myself
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a tough time deciding which kitty litter to use while shopping this month.
Can I get a news article on it?
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: I had a tough time deciding which kitty litter to use while shopping this month.
Can I get a news article on it?


Arm & Hammer in the black box
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, everything has gone up.

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You keep paying those prices and you'll end up with roving packs of feral children beating homeless people until their teeth come loose to sell to the fairy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: I was lucky to get a quarter for my teeth in the 80s

Any more and I might have pulled out more myself


Well, a dollar more or less now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


16 Pound sterling equals19.49 United States
Fark user imageView Full Size
A little more than $5 in 1980. Not bad. Not bad at all.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tooth fairy is now news.  Who are these people that search for "news"?

If I poop and only half flushed down can we get a article about it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking to Reddit, she said

This is taking "not news" to a whole other level.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this "strange", subby? Because someone's parents care enough to have fun? Definitely horrible, they should be reported to CPS.

We had fun with it, too. I took a pic of my daughter sleeping, 'Shopped in the Tooth Fairy from Rise of The Guardians, and told the her the story about how I heard a noise and discovered the Tooth Fairy. She only got a buck a tooth, though. But when she lost her last tooth, I went and bought a little treasure chest from Michael's, and got $22 in gold dollars, one for each tooth, and left it as a "final bonus" for all of the good teeth. 8 year slater, she hasn't spent any of it, she just likes her "treasure".
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: So tooth fairy is now news.  Who are these people that search for "news"?

If I poop and only half flushed down can we get a article about it?


Pics or it didn't happen.

/leaves thread, never to return
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tooth fairy is about magic, not money.  My kid would have gotten big  shiny new silver dollars if not for the fact that we were at the dentist and in the post report he said something like, "This tooth was loose, so I pulled it while I was doing my thing".  I hadn't even known about the loose tooth, so I was unprepared.  Banks were closed and the best cool coin I could scrounge up was a Kennedy Half Dollar from a local Walgreens.  That night I ordered a full set of half dollars from the mint for the rest of his teeth.

Don't be like me, plan ahead and order a full set of 20 shiny new Silver Dollars from the Mint before you need them.

/Bonus points if you get them for the birth year.
//Extra bonus points if your kid's name corresponds to a mint letter so they come with the birth year and first initial
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife has a friend that gives her kids $20 per tooth.  We do $5 a tooth.

One thing the kids do now is the leprechaun comes for St. Patrick's Day and does something mischievious and leaves candy.  I was not aware of this until my kid was bummed because the leprechaun came for his peers, but not for him so I worked up a quick leprechaun visit using gelt from the Jewish Publix.

Then I said "Who all seen the leprechaun, say ya!"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well....I was expecting a stripper story.


You see, I was half expecting that to be the career path of someone with a million dollar homebuying budget
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this "strange", subby? Because someone's parents care enough to have fun? Definitely horrible, they should be reported to CPS.

We had fun with it, too. I took a pic of my daughter sleeping, 'Shopped in the Tooth Fairy from Rise of The Guardians, and told the her the story about how I heard a noise and discovered the Tooth Fairy. She only got a buck a tooth, though. But when she lost her last tooth, I went and bought a little treasure chest from Michael's, and got $22 in gold dollars, one for each tooth, and left it as a "final bonus" for all of the good teeth. 8 year slater, she hasn't spent any of it, she just likes her "treasure".


If you post that story to Reddit or Twitter, and can get a few people to respond to it, you can get it published in a UK tabloid! And maybe linked to Fark.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
South Park: Tooth Fairy Cartman
Youtube M6X4Uy2mjKw
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I had a tough time deciding which kitty litter to use while shopping this month.
Can I get a news article on it?


Only if you heel it down.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mind your own damned business.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aw, what a nice memory for the kid
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well....I was expecting a stripper story.


Of course Misty loves me!  Just because I told her I am an heir to the O'Henry Candy Bar Fortune wouldn't adversely impact her love!  Besides I always come in on Friday nights after payday; with a wallet full of Twenties!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I had a tough time deciding which kitty litter to use while shopping this month.
Can I get a news article on it?


1. Buy a hard copy of the Mirror 2. Line the litter box with it. There's no step three
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
20 dollars for a bit of a person that you can use really old magic to control them? Sounds worth it
 
xalres
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wife got me a 1:1 3D printed model of one of these for x-mas
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone else's parents have you put the tooth in a glass of water, instead of under your pillow?

I don't know if that was regional or generational or just my weird-ass parents.  Or maybe it was just pragmatic, so they don't risk waking the kid by reaching under the pillow.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: Did anyone else's parents have you put the tooth in a glass of water, instead of under your pillow?

I don't know if that was regional or generational or just my weird-ass parents.  Or maybe it was just pragmatic, so they don't risk waking the kid by reaching under the pillow.


It's easy to reach under the pillow if you do it right. We would put it in a snack size Ziploc, so we had a larger target to feel for, and it didn't get lost. Worked well. As long as the kid is asleep... LOL, my daughter woke up one time in mid tooth-stealing.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard the tooth fairy carries a pair of pliers in case she doesn't have exact change for the tooth.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Taking to Reddit, she said

This is taking "not news" to a whole other level.


Today's shocking revelation... news organizations have human interest stories!
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My kids got Sacajawea dollars from the tooth fairy.

/but usually it was an IOU, 'cause we forgot to go to the bank. Who the hell has cash anymore? Especially Sacajaweas?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.