(Insider)   Oh, and now cops are supposed to wear pants IT NEVER ENDS
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Just compromise and wear shorts"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the terrifying thing- if he's constantly taking off his pants and harassing the female police officers who are his co-workers and colleagues, you know he's likely outright assaulted or raped women he's arrested.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"At approximately 0:08 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones fingers the crack in his buttocks to remove his wedged underwear therefrom," the lawsuit says of one of the video exhibits.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static.fjcdn.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"At approximately 0:08 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones fingers the crack in his buttocks to remove his wedged underwear therefrom," the lawsuit says of one of the video exhibits. "At 0:18 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones thereupon pulls another pair of pants over his underwear, lifts his shirt above his waist to expose his back and stomach and adjusts and buttons his pants."

Please tell me more than "He freed a wedgie and I saw his belly for a brief split second when he tucked in his shirt.". I mean, I get that he was taking off his pants, but these seem completely idiotic to include, so I'm hoping that they have something stronger for their case,
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Many famous people have worn pants.

/not wearing pants right now
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sit in your pants like a savage?
How does one maintain their creases?
This is a nothing lawsuit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's underwear.  Lighten up.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean...he kinda looks like he is used to taking off his pants in public...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As stupid as the guy is he was in his boxers. You go to the beach and you'll see plenty of people in far less, right out in public, with children around. It's going to be hard to argue that it's traumatic enough to sue over. He violated a dress code and he's a cop. My guess is two weeks suspended with pay and the lawsuit gets dismissed outright.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The lawsuit includes screenshots from multiple videos discreetly taken by Neal that show Dones "removing his pants" and "exposing himself in his underwear" directly behind Neal.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: "At approximately 0:08 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones fingers the crack in his buttocks to remove his wedged underwear therefrom," the lawsuit says of one of the video exhibits. "At 0:18 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones thereupon pulls another pair of pants over his underwear, lifts his shirt above his waist to expose his back and stomach and adjusts and buttons his pants."

Please tell me more than "He freed a wedgie and I saw his belly for a brief split second when he tucked in his shirt.". I mean, I get that he was taking off his pants, but these seem completely idiotic to include, so I'm hoping that they have something stronger for their case,


Taking your pants off in the workplace, and continuing to do so despite multiple complaints from multiple sources speaks to an intent to harass.  This wasn't some one-off whoopsy daisy.
 
