History prepares to repeat itself; but where should William's and Harry's armies meet?
    Amusing  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably Stamford Bridge. Harry would need to ally with the Norweigian warlord Erling Haaland to round out the symmetry tho.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somewhere on Watling Street... which I believe is the A5 and the A2 now.

It would be great to see them all charge across 4 lanes of traffic.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They best be keeping their armies in their sleevies like good little gentlemen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know why this is such a big stink here in the states. Does anyone really care? Does it really change anyone's life knowing there's turmoil happening in Buckingham palace? This isn't news, it's crap they should be showing on TMZ or Entertainment Tonight.

It's like when they show sports on the local news. Sports is not news, it's entertainment. It should not be included with local news.

I mean they don't spend 10 minutes an episode discussing Taylor Swift news, why should it be the same for sports?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But the killer rabbit of carneggon!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What Harry has done has been dreadful and scandalous.

Honestly! Marrying a commoner from the colonies and then disregarding the monarchy!

In the good old days, the Queen would have dissolved Harry's marriage and banished him to Australia. Megan would have been locked in a convent.

Tsk tsk. One can only hope the new King Charles will restore some order to the realm.

Long live the King!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like that the news is Harry is agoraphobic.  He's fifth in line for the crown, he could literally hole up on some estate and never be seen, yet he's always out and about, booking interviews, has a TV show, etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This royal drama hissy got/slap fight might be worse than reality TV
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All the people who the Queen knighted as knights, will they have to choose a side and fight?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't know why this is such a big stink here in the states. Does anyone really care? Does it really change anyone's life knowing there's turmoil happening in Buckingham palace? This isn't news, it's crap they should be showing on TMZ or Entertainment Tonight.

It's like when they show sports on the local news. Sports is not news, it's entertainment. It should not be included with local news.

I mean they don't spend 10 minutes an episode discussing Taylor Swift news, why should it be the same for sports?


Local sports is of local interest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Zor and Zam
Youtube wrIihE2KLuE
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This royal drama hissy got/slap fight might be worse than reality TV


At least it isn't completely scripted like reality TV.  Still just as annoying though.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I like that the news is Harry is agoraphobic.  He's fifth in line for the crown, he could literally hole up on some estate and never be seen, yet he's always out and about, booking interviews, has a TV show, etc.


Because he realizes the next king will be decided by who has the better story.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't know why this is such a big stink here in the states. Does anyone really care? Does it really change anyone's life knowing there's turmoil happening in Buckingham palace? This isn't news, it's crap they should be showing on TMZ or Entertainment Tonight.

It's like when they show sports on the local news. Sports is not news, it's entertainment. It should not be included with local news.

I mean they don't spend 10 minutes an episode discussing Taylor Swift news, why should it be the same for sports?


Someone's science project never made the news.....
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Probably Stamford Bridge. Harry would need to ally with the Norweigian warlord Erling Haaland to round out the symmetry tho.


Up in/near Scotland? Not very likely.

Instead of knights they should each throw their courtiers and press agents into a melee with swords and axes.  Maybe get some Brit tabloid reporters and editors involved too. That might be the best thing for everyone.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't know why this is such a big stink here in the states. Does anyone really care? Does it really change anyone's life knowing there's turmoil happening in Buckingham palace? This isn't news, it's crap they should be showing on TMZ or Entertainment Tonight.

It's like when they show sports on the local news. Sports is not news, it's entertainment. It should not be included with local news.

I mean they don't spend 10 minutes an episode discussing Taylor Swift news, why should it be the same for sports?


i think we are seeing the end of the monarchy in England.  Lizzy held on too long and so Chuck is going to be nothing other than a joke and footnote and the grandkids knew it was going to be forever before they HAD to do anything so they got bored and quit hiding what turds they are from the public eye.  basically privileged minus actual responsibility or accountability = spoiled and lazy.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about Donnybrook?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Probably Stamford Bridge. Harry would need to ally with the Norweigian warlord Erling Haaland to round out the symmetry tho.


Stamford Bridge? That's great. The Americans already have international agents operating there:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about the Toad and Thistle? Is that good for you?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still can't see the younger one without thinking he's Seth Rogan.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moroning: Someone's science project never made the news.....


I was smart enough never ever to enter the science fair at school.

I didn't know how to build a working star trek transporter.

so I didn't see the point.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This royal drama hissy got/slap fight might be worse than reality TV


Next week, on a very special episode of Royal Rumble... only on TLC
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hooligans!
There won't be s dustbin safe in London tonight.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Celebrity gossip disguised as news
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greta_VanHouten
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mornington Crescent.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The end game is that Megan dumps Harry then writes a tell-all about he's also a complete piece of garbage something something decolonizing her life blah blah blah has to live with the shame blah blah.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hobnail: only on TLC


I've nickednamed TLC, "The Circus Channel"

Seriously, 5000 lbs sisters, a girl who's in her 20's but looks 12, all the "tiny people" shows, the show with the 500lbs woman looking for love, men with more than one wife, pregnant people who don't know they are pregnant, gypsy weddings, etc.

I'm telling you, it's the circus channel. They need to change their name.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seeing as this is the 21st century, all important battles, such as this one, should be done in deep space.  Loser dies in space.  Winner gets to rule over the chosen section of the deep space, but must remain a permanent resident.
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think the King will let two upstart princes fight in his capital city. He will either side with his heir or teach them both a lesson aboot "He who wears the crown..."  He could, I suppose, just close up the city gates and watch the two of them slap each other around in the 'burbs.
"Go fight in Slough, it's already a mess!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe use all this ridiculous bullsh*t to finally rid yourself of these goddamn morons and take their money and sh*t back and give it to the people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe use all this ridiculous bullsh*t to finally rid yourself of these goddamn morons and take their money and sh*t back and give it to the people.


next on Midsomer Murders...only on BBC.
 
