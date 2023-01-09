 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTHR Indianapolis)   Doctors also warn against unhinging your jaw and swallowing your old Christmas tree whole   (wthr.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Jesus, Christmas, Biblical Magi, Christian tradition, social media, Christ, real tree, Magi  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 12:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just because something doesn't taste bad and doesn't kill you 48 hours after eating it doesn't mean it won't chronically injure your cellular structure.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...one article making the rounds on social media..."

I've never in my life heard of such nonsense. So either the author here is actively making up a hoax with their ridiculous claims of a trend, or the algorithm has hid this from me because it knows I'm not stupid enough to engage and/or would call it out.

Besides, who the fark smells pinesol and gets hungry?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now they tell me.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You want to start from the top, trust me.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can I still shove it up my ass?


/asking for a friend.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Can I still shove it up my ass?


/asking for a friend.


What if you're in an elevator later and try to fart, but instead blow a cloud of tinsel all over everyone?
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Just because something doesn't taste bad and doesn't kill you 48 hours after eating it doesn't mean it won't chronically injure your cellular structure.


Wut.

I don't think eating a Xmas tree will "chronically injure your cellular structure", whatever that even means. It's just stupid. What kind of moron would read some shiat on the internet and be like, "I can eat my Xmas tree? Fantastic! Time for lunch! Nomnomnom..."?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You are supposed to infuse the shiatty vodak with juniper to make gin before you drink it, not after.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: big pig peaches: Can I still shove it up my ass?


/asking for a friend.

What if you're in an elevator later and try to fart, but instead blow a cloud of tinsel all over everyone?


I'll just say it's my birthday. Plus it will be pine scented.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can eat my Christmas tree? Fantastic! It's time for lunch.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doc, you told me to get more fiber!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

big pig peaches: Prof. Frink: big pig peaches: Can I still shove it up my ass?


/asking for a friend.

What if you're in an elevator later and try to fart, but instead blow a cloud of tinsel all over everyone?

I'll just say it's my birthday. Plus it will be pine scented.


I mean 'he"! HE'LL say it's HIS birthday!


whew, close one, but I think I'm covered now.

Wait, am. I still typing? Crap.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.