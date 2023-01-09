 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russia passes law making accurate maps illegal. Flat-earthers seen furiously scribbling notes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Russia,
It takes a big man to admin when he's wrong.
You're currently a child trying to find any excuse they can, instead.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have always messed with their maps. Ever since the cold war.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IgG4: They have always messed with their maps. Ever since the cold war.


It started when Khruschev invested the Sharpie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got lost in a map store once.
 
Merltech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll just say its because people keep trying to make a flat map out of oblate spheroid.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why on earth did they go to the archives for a picture of Putin from, I dunno, 1995?  Surely there has to be a more recent photo of him with a map in the background.  Or just a picture of a generic Russian map on a wall or something?

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


"Okay folks, we're doing a story about Iran-Contra, so let's see if we can dig up some pictures of Reagan at a SAG meeting or something."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can't spell "ALTERNATIVE FACTS" without "LIES".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


And such as
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the Earth really was flat:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's third world thinking there.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Come at me, bro.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Top Russian brass has to know this is going to end badly for them. Every attempt they make to clean up their or deflect from their mess only makes it worse.

I'm currently split 50/50 between Putin quietly found dead and massive military/revolutionary coup in Moscow. Anyone making book?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Ukraine War will not end until Putin ends.

And Putin can't end soon enough.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: That's third world thinking there.


Yup
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like the only way to get accurate maps into the Kremlin now is to roll up to it with tanks and force them to change those errors. Ukraine will probably be on that soon in a few months.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is he just throwing darts at a wall of post it notes with really stupid ideas written on them?
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gonna make it tough to sign a legally-binding peace treaty.

/which may have been part of the "reasoning" behind the move
//not that anyone trusts their current government anyway
 
