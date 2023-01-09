 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Covid is the Elvis Presley of viruses. Even after you think it's gone, it is everywhere, and it's still the king   (sciencealert.com) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Blood, Immune system, Heart, Human anatomy, Organ, Dozens of recent autopsies, authors of the study, Infection  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Jan 2023 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mojo Nixon is still the King.


"Elvis is Everywhere" by Mojo Nixon
Youtube mpb4ZAAP6Z4
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we skip to the point where COVID dies on the crapper?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, just like the flu.

/sarcasm, before anyone mistakes it for something else
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, becaise conspiracy theorists think Elvis is still around. COVID conspiracy theorists do not think COVID is even real.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure a some edgy fark physician/virologist will be by soon to inform us that it's just a cold.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Can we skip to the point where COVID dies on the crapper?


No way am I missing out on its Vegas residency
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.

How's your horse paste gonna help you now, Carl?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My step-daughter came home with it on Saturday. Time to mask up and quarantine her in her bedroom.

The good news is she has her own bathroom connecting to her bedroom.

She texts me, and I bring her food and supplies.

It's a weird world we live in now.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫A hunka hunka burnin' lung ♫
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, the pelvis grinding is now a description of toilet seat wear.....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Can we skip to the point where COVID dies on the crapper?


Yeah, sadly, I'm afraid it's more like the Morrisey of viruses.
Painful, tedious, and seemingly around forever.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's stealing music from black people?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a thing called *cough* and I just can't handle it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm sure a some edgy fark physician/virologist will be by soon to inform us that it's just a cold.


Coronaviruses are some of the spectrum of "cold" viruses that caused minor infections in the past.  Those are level 1.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The novel coronavirus is "just a cold" in the sense that it's the same family, but it's coming in at level 99.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had it twice, likely Delta and Omicron, and they both felt completely different. The first time was basically two weeks of brainfog and no other symptoms, the second was 3 days of intense flu-like sickness.

It's a curious beast.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you repurpose existing drugs, you can actually look at the data of who was taking them when they got COVID-19 to see how they worked in the real world:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, as it turns out, the liver drug works by helping regulate cholesterol by reducing the rate at which the intestine absorbs cholesterol.

I posted a youtube video not long after COVID hit showing that the virus could not enter cells without cholesterol. And here we are yet again.

This means it would also work against sever flu, since the flu virus also needs cholesterol to enter cells.

Not some crazy stuff here, either. You can look up studies long before COVID hit, detailing how the flu virus needs cholesterol to enter cells.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for the Jesse variant.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're screwed if it turns out that covid has an impact later in life for a large percentage of those who have been infected.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to mask up!  This new variant is spreading like wildfire.

Wait until they find out it causes sterility.  The MAGAt infestation will be self-correcting.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, for long COVID:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Not some crazy stuff here, either. You can look up studies long before COVID hit, detailing how the flu virus needs cholesterol to enter cells.


Unfortunately, humans also need cholesterol to survive. Very low levels of LDL cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of: Cancer. Hemorrhagic stroke.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: When you repurpose existing drugs, you can actually look at the data of who was taking them when they got COVID-19 to see how they worked in the real world:
[Fark user image 440x401]

So, as it turns out, the liver drug works by helping regulate cholesterol by reducing the rate at which the intestine absorbs cholesterol.

I posted a youtube video not long after COVID hit showing that the virus could not enter cells without cholesterol. And here we are yet again.

This means it would also work against sever flu, since the flu virus also needs cholesterol to enter cells.

Not some crazy stuff here, either. You can look up studies long before COVID hit, detailing how the flu virus needs cholesterol to enter cells.


Because when I think healthcare,  I think daily beast. Founded by Tucker Carlson.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't believe people even still go to grocery stores. They should grow their own food on their own expansive properties and consider treating it with UV radiation before bringing it into their own home like any responsible adult.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Can we skip to the point where COVID dies on the crapper?


But then we have the part where it is played by Bruce Campbell and a race-swapped JFK fight a mummy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's getting out of shape, fat, and addicted to drugs?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Also, for long COVID:

[Fark user image 704x146]


News flash. OTC cold medications make you feel better when you are sick. Who knew.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is Planet COVID.

Bow before your master!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did I get in before someone made the outrageous claim that common colds kill hundreds of people a day?
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I haven't had a lingering cough like this since I quit cigarettes.  Doc says it's bronchitis and there's not much can be done.

Anyway, I don't recommend bronchitis.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: We're screwed if it turns out that covid has an impact later in life for a large percentage of those who have been infected.


That's exactly why my wife and I are doing our very best not to catch COVID (and haven't yet). I've seen some studies which indicate long-term damage from COVID is a plausibly possibility, over and above the year or so of increased risk of heart attacks and stroke after COVID infection. Even if the chance isn't super high for an infection we've created an environment where people are being repeatedly infected, and the virus has lots and lots of room to evolve, so getting hit with one strain after another and large portions of our population are going to be at risk of long term problems.

I don't want any part of that.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: When you repurpose existing drugs, you can actually look at the data of who was taking them when they got COVID-19 to see how they worked in the real world:
[Fark user image image 440x401]

So, as it turns out, the liver drug works by helping regulate cholesterol by reducing the rate at which the intestine absorbs cholesterol.

I posted a youtube video not long after COVID hit showing that the virus could not enter cells without cholesterol. And here we are yet again.

This means it would also work against sever flu, since the flu virus also needs cholesterol to enter cells.

Not some crazy stuff here, either. You can look up studies long before COVID hit, detailing how the flu virus needs cholesterol to enter cells.


Does your yootoobz also include a pro rasslin' update?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We should be approaching herd immunity any day now.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Did I get in before someone made the outrageous claim that common colds kill hundreds of people a day?


No, but the dipshiats are starting to crawl out from under their rocks.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've noticed voluntary mask usage creeping up at worship. Yesterday, there were a little over a hundred people in attendance. Thirty to thirty-two people were masked. Now, when attenders, who are over age 65, wear a mask, they do so correctly with both the nose and mouth covered. This in contrast to the start of the pandemic when the oldest attenders seemed most opposed to wearing masks and were most likely to have the mask sitting under the nose or dangling off one ear when masks were required. About two dozen people are still attending virtually via Zoom as well. Per rumor and scuttlebutt, everyone who can be vaccinated is vaccinated leaving only those who are two young or who have medical contraindications unvaccinated at this point. There are regular reminders to the community to keep the boosters up-to-date. I wonder if mask usage at worship will continue to increase until Spring?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: transporter_ii: When you repurpose existing drugs, you can actually look at the data of who was taking them when they got COVID-19 to see how they worked in the real world:
[Fark user image 440x401]

So, as it turns out, the liver drug works by helping regulate cholesterol by reducing the rate at which the intestine absorbs cholesterol.

I posted a youtube video not long after COVID hit showing that the virus could not enter cells without cholesterol. And here we are yet again.

This means it would also work against sever flu, since the flu virus also needs cholesterol to enter cells.

Not some crazy stuff here, either. You can look up studies long before COVID hit, detailing how the flu virus needs cholesterol to enter cells.

Because when I think healthcare,  I think daily beast. Founded by Tucker Carlson.


He founded the Daily Caller, so you're 50% correct.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: Anyway, I don't recommend bronchitis


For me? If I don't take care of the bronchitis, it turns into pneumonia.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.