(ABC News)   Russia launches criminal probes on Kremlin critics. For those not up on their Star Wars lore, a Criminal Probe is what Han and Chewbacca shot near the rebel base on Hoth   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whenever you spend more time silencing opposition than you do winning the war, then it's pretty clear that you are losing the war.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All I know about Star Wars lore is that the genre of music in the cantina is jizz.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Whenever you spend more time silencing opposition than you do winning the war, then it's pretty clear that you are losing the war.


Well, yeah... the KGB Thug actually knows how to handle people from the shadows.  It's actual open conflict that is new to him.  Give him 50-60 years, and he might get it down.

I'm still rooting for cancer/falling down stairs/elevator with boolets at the bottom.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*Scan of the system* *scan of the system*

/ what? Doesn't everyone speak Probe Droid

// GONK. GONK. GONK.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that the one with Spock?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Star Wars Imperial Probe droid sound effects
Youtube pGYYIwOVAIE
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would think a criminal probe is what Darth used on Han in Cloud City.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I would think a criminal probe is what Darth used on Han in Cloud City.


They never even asked me any questions...
Youtube Z2QeRgUAm3o


That wasn't a probe. They never even asked him any questions!

/nerd
 
