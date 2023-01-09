 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 9 is 'charlatan' as in: "While a native of Texas is a Texan and someone from Topeka is called a Topekan, not all Charlotte residents are Charlatans"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Fraud, early 17th century, Pseudoscience, Italian word, 17th century, Charlatan, Science, Scientific method  
•       •       •

19 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 10:35 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People from Tampa are Tampons.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Charlatans - The Only One I Know
Youtube 0RJwW77Lsj8
 
loosecruise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Charlottalots
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: People from Tampa are Tampons.


Then I was once a Tampon, now a Charlatan.

Though I prefer to be known as the collective Tampai or Charlatai, myself.

I was once Alantean...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump is definitely a Charlatan.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.