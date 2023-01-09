 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1493, Christopher Columbus mistook manatees for mermaids, proving he and his men had been aboard ship for waaaay too long   (history.com) divider line
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving the men on the ship were even uglier than manatees.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they didn't all jump overboard to chase them, only to drown.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


It really IS a mad, mad, mad, mad world
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can kinda see it, they're cute in their own way and they look like good cuddle partners.  As a slump buster aboard a 1400's ship?  Yeah, probably.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I now pronounce you Manatee and Wifeatee."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hail, weary sailors! If you would have our comfort, render unto us our buckets!"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Columbus was reported to exclaim later, upon finding out the truth,

Oh the huge manatee!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hunted the mermaids to extinction.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about this before and ir always sounded like he was making a joke.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.


I reckon mermaids were simply the aliens of the time.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Somebody had to.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm 1492 he sailed the ocean blue and I'm 1493 he tried to screw a manatee?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: So I'm 1492 he sailed the ocean blue and I'm 1493 he tried to screw a manatee?


In...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: EdgeRunner: Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.

I reckon mermaids were simply the aliens of the time.


Except we wanted to abduct and probe them rather than the reverse. There'd have to be a really fascinating chain of fetish evolution to go from Ariel to the X-Files.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Columbus had every right to fark those manatees.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anything's a manatee if you're brave enough
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-humping).

Fix it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/news/eat-at-dougs-2260720
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Disenchantment - Merkimer gangbanged by mermaids
Youtube uuRBj-CusI4
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
.....but pirates....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is likely that manatees evolved from an ancestor they share with the elephant.

Way back in the early 90s with the kids in school we looked up manatees on the relatively new internet. It took awhile to find anything back in those days and what I did find was they are indeed related to elephants. They just decided to stay in the water. The closest land mammal to the elephant is the rock shrew.

/this is true because I read it on the internet.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.


The sightings was in 1493, that tells us that it was in the water, since it was prior to him seeing any rocks.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NSFW
WKUK - Manatee Finger Bang
Youtube i1mW_m8A3TY
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: EdgeRunner: Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.

The sightings was in 1493, that tells us that it was in the water, since it was prior to him seeing any rocks.


Oh, woops. 1 year in the wrong direction.
 
fustanella
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, there's a notice going around my friends right now that Weeki Wachee is auditioning mermaids. $15/hour to frolic in a spring? Tempting.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I can see it happening
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: EdgeRunner: Mermaid sightings by sailors, when they weren't made up, were most likely manatees, dugongs or Steller's sea cows (which became extinct by the 1760s due to over-hunting).

This is a popular explanation, but far from a proven one. It's pretty flawed in fact, since the standard sighting was of mermaids sunning themselves on rocks, but manatees rarely leave the water. If the sailors were gazing yearningly at a sea creature, the more likely candidate would have been sea lions.

/oops, now I've done it.

The sightings was in 1493, that tells us that it was in the water, since it was prior to him seeing any rocks.


He was near the coast of the Dominican Republic at the time, so there could have been rocks within spotting distance. Manatees only live in shallow waterways, so if that's what he really saw, he wasn't in the deep ocean.

But the "Mermaids are manatees!" camp like to use that as the fallback explanation for almost every sighting, even in regions where manatees wouldn't live. It's an overused theory, and less likely than love-starved, malnourished sailors just imagining mermaids after being too long at sea with the closest thing to female companionship being the mermaid figurehead on the front of the ship. Besides the urge to sit on rocks, manatees also lack the long tresses of hair that mermaids are traditionally said to have. Columbus said his trio was unattractive, but didn't say if they were also bald. That's a detail you'd think he might include if he could see them clearly enough to discern their faces.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hot
 
