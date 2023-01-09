 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Tate owned so hard by Greta he's reportedly been hospitalized. No word on if he was sent to the burn clinic   (independent.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Followup, Romania, Far-right influencer Andrew Tate, Reality television, Twitter, Mr Tate, Criminal law, Tate, Sibling  
•       •       •

1677 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 11:35 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


He could also be going through drug withdraw.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't a cock so tiny could break.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Matrix got me?

No, dumbass, you're a scumbag criminal and your chickens are coming home to roost
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.

He could also be going through drug withdraw.


One can only hope.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's in the hospital?
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Couldn't have happened to a better guy.
 
Psylence
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope it hurts everyday too!
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got 20 bucks on him having a bad panic attack and thinking he was having a heart attack. The realization is setting in that he is not getting out of this.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"the matrix attacked me"


what happened? did he choke on that "red pill"?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hopefully he dies.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His Tweet said, "You can't kill an idea." This dude is actually using the speech from V for Vendetta to aggrandize himself like he's a revolutionary, but the only ideas he represents are misogyny and toxic masculinity.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a pill, not a suppository!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't really know who this guy is, but based off the random bits of information I've seen from things like Fark headlines, I get the impression he's a massive a-hole.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I suspect Romanian jails make ours look positively gentle.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: His Tweet said, "You can't kill an idea." This dude is actually using the speech from V for Vendetta to aggrandize himself like he's a revolutionary, but the only ideas he represents are misogyny and toxic masculinity.


And farking children.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"My unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavour."

Jesus H Pesci, no palm big enough or able to move fast enough to hit a face big enough...

The sooner we're done with people confusing "scanning a thesaurus" for "having something interesting or insightful to say", the better off humanity will be.

// although I'm setting the over/under for that moment at "10 minutes before the heat death of the universe"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's suffering from Cosby-Weinstein syndrome.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I didn't a cock so tiny could break.


Accidentally?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Possibly NSFW, I would hope not, but just in case
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: It was a pill, not a suppository!


Damn analgesics.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I don't really know who this guy is, but based off the random bits of information I've seen from things like Fark headlines, I get the impression he's a massive a-hole.


The story is hilarious.

He decides one day to taunt Greta Thunberg. She responds with a pretty decent response, says he has a small dick because apparently that is the pinnacle of wit.

Anyway, he continues to taunt her, poses with some post that has a very specific pizza joint listed, and the cops are able to use that to confirm where he is, and he gets arrested because they had actually been investigating him for quite awhile, they just couldn't find him.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark every last one of them.
 
deanis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Andrew Tate has is cancer

/why not both?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stratohead: "the matrix attacked me"


what happened? did he choke on that "red pill"?


No, he watched Matrix: Resurrections.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


This is right, also he apparently bragged about how easy it was to pay off Romanian cops, I bet they are actually beating him for the embarrassment he caused them.  I have to admit to feeling a bit of schadenfreude for him finally being held accountable for the horrible things he says and does.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I don't really know who this guy is, but based off the random bits of information I've seen from things like Fark headlines, I get the impression he's a massive a-hole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I don't really know who this guy is, but based off the random bits of information I've seen from things like Fark headlines, I get the impression he's a massive a-hole.


A complete waste of oxygen that deserves every bit of shiat coming his way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: It was a pill, not a suppository!


Well, it may have started out as a pill, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


I was legit going to guess that he got the crap beaten out of him in prison.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In before the incels show up to whine about Greta being an attention whore because she's trying in saving the planet, while their interests consist entirely of masturbating in their parents' basements and investigating the properties of a new material formed from semen mixed with Cheeto dust...
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
By "Matrix," he means fellow inmates who disapprove of child trafficking.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Romanian healthcare system is just as good as their prison system.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: - they want to be sedated.


Thanks for the earworm!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: By "Matrix," he means fellow inmates who disapprove of child trafficking.


Matrix is the guy in the next cell over known for broomsticking child molesters.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL he is gonna die in jail
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigdanc: SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.

This is right, also he apparently bragged about how easy it was to pay off Romanian cops, I bet they are actually beating him for the embarrassment he caused them.  I have to admit to feeling a bit of schadenfreude for him finally being held accountable for the horrible things he says and does.


Maybe they are easy to pay off, I don't know. But once you publicly say they're easy to pay off, they're going to have to make an example of how NOT easy they are to pay off by not taking your specific bribe.

These things are things you handle on the down low. That he blabbed about it is going to piss everyone off. An open secret everyone knows about it still different than a publicly acknowledged thing.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA:  Mr Tate, a former kickboxer turned misogynist influencer

what a great reputation.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.

I was legit going to guess that he got the crap beaten out of him in prison.


This is my hope too. He apparently has a pretty specific take on the role of violence (or at least the use of force) and masculinity.

Getting his ass kicked in prison by inmates or cops is a pretty important lesson on why most of us don't rely on violence to get what we want.

As a bonus, it makes him a little biatch.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


So it is written. So it shall be.


media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: "My unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavour."

Jesus H Pesci, no palm big enough or able to move fast enough to hit a face big enough...

The sooner we're done with people confusing "scanning a thesaurus" for "having something interesting or insightful to say", the better off humanity will be.

// although I'm setting the over/under for that moment at "10 minutes before the heat death of the universe"


This is my personal favorite.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: It was a pill, not a suppository!


"This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill and shove ot up your ass - the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill - you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes."
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: They always claim some medical problem when they get incarcerated. One, they think the hospital wing will be more comfortable. Two, they think they can get access to drugs to ease their "anxiety and depression" or simply - they want to be sedated. And three, they think their lawyer and personal doctors have a better chance of trying to get them some sort of mercy or medical release to home confinement.


When I worked corrections the most common way to do it was swallowing a razor blade or shoving something up the d*ck.  9.9 times out of ten the inmate doesn't get admitted for it.  At most, they'll get the razor removed in a quick surgery.  And they get to pay restitution for the whole thing.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Matrix got me?

No, dumbass, you're a scumbag criminal and your chickens are coming home to roost


All of the Problmems I Caused For Myself Were Libs or The Matrix.jpg
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.