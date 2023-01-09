 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   An artist used an AI to personify each country personified as a Villain. The nightmare fuel that is Finland follows in the 🧵   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 09 Jan 2023 at 10:28 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really feel that Scotland's sword should be a massive claymore
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda object to being Joker on 'roids.
I mean, the Joker is patrotic and all, but I was expecting something more... eagle-y.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is apparently a mutated jackalope.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got that right:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ukraine has a Hulk, Vlad.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Crypto Tea

@CryptoTea_
Follow
Crypto news | education | entertainment |
@UtilizeWeb3
| I'm Alexa, 20 yo Bitcoiner & NFT Founder

Riiiiiight,,,

I'm sure that's really you, and not some 40-something dude wearing a stained t-shirt, sitting on a couch he dragged in from the curb.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images-prod.dazeddigital.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Russian tiger should have been made out of paper.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't Russia be a bear, not a tiger?

/also, "Thailandia"?
//and there are no raccoons in Madagascar
///3
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Kinda object to being Joker on 'roids.
I mean, the Joker is patrotic and all, but I was expecting something more... eagle-y.


And a lot more gun-ny.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: You got that right:


[Fark user image 850x846]


Needs more flags.  Like, that guy should be decked out in so much stars and stripes that it would make Apollo Creed look subtle.  Throw in a 'stars and bars' too for good measure.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gotta catch 'em all!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finland looks like Krampus.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: You got that right:


[Fark user image image 850x846]


Needs more guns.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Shouldn't Russia be a bear, not a tiger?

/also, "Thailandia"?
//and there are no raccoons in Madagascar
///3


I think that is supposed to be a lemur.

/He's gonna learn ya ta move it move it
 
Cythraul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Australia's is perfect.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 128x128]
Crypto Tea

@CryptoTea_
Follow
Crypto news | education | entertainment |
@UtilizeWeb3
| I'm Alexa, 20 yo Bitcoiner & NFT Founder

Riiiiiight,,,

I'm sure that's really you, and not some 40-something dude wearing a stained t-shirt, sitting on a couch he dragged in from the curb.


Took a look at her twitter.  She's got some selfies.  I'm thinking she's real and simply operating as a thirst trap for 40-something dudes who are like "I gotta learn about crypto".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course, Finland is actually quite nice.
Monty Python - Finland (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube baHsoEAAMZU
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like how the AI included a canister on this one's back for the white flag to pop out of.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Canada is apparently a mutated jackalope.


That's not even AI, that's just Roger Stone when he becomes a Lich.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those were all really cool and reminded me of Battle Beasts.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Canada is apparently a mutated jackalope.


Wendigo. Kinda cool.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rustypouch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I enjoy the UK, the Victorian armoured badass.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You said "personify" twice.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 636x442]
[Fark user image image 600x400]
[Fark user image image 720x588]


Despite the overall lardassiness of the American population, the American military is still the undisputed bad ass of conventional arms.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Those were all really cool and reminded me of Battle Beasts.

[th.bing.com image 850x607]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sotua
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: You got that right:


[Fark user image image 850x846]


Needs more guns. Like Liefeld style, but guns instead of pouches.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, bullshiat. "AI." You mean, "Andy Iverson," "Adobe Illustrator" "Advanced Intern?"
 
randyripoff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If these are the bosses, I want to play this game..
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah... Siberian Tigers are cool or whatever, but Russia obviously shoulda been a bear.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are these really AI created, or did some graphic artist go to a whole lot of work to have his content stolen?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, bullshiat. "AI." You mean, "Andy Iverson," "Adobe Illustrator" "Advanced Intern?"


I'm going to guess it was midjourney
https://www.midjourney.com/home/

The images it produces are pretty amazing.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.