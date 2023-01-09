 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   You thought Venice sinking into the sea was bad? Here's a sinking town in the Himalayas   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it looks like Centralia Pennsylvania.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Wow, it looks like Centralia Pennsylvania.


Less flamey, more quicksandy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venice sinking is bad?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked this is happening despite India's high construction standards.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the headline as Venice stinking.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm shocked this is happening despite India's high construction standards.


In the Himalayas, everything is high.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but if it's in the Himalayas it has farther to go so we've got time.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Funny ,I was reading about that place earlier today

Landslide blog , first 2 articles
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spirit Of The West "And If Venice Is Sinking" - Official Music Video
Youtube 3tepxOAEBIE
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She gonna blow.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blues Traveler - The Mountains Win Again
Youtube ILs3feNmJKc
 
dbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At fark we can see the same story many times over, each with a pretty boring headline.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Read the headline as Venice stinking.


That would be a call for the "obvious" tag not the "scary" tag
 
