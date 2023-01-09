 Skip to content
(National Day Calendar)   Happy "Start Entirely New Piles of Crap on Your Desktop" Day
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A cluttered desk is a sign of genius."  ~  1970s paperweight
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ha! I did this as part of my return to work ritual. I actually opened some mail.

I hate opening mail.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What, everyone doesn't have a credenza to pile shiat on to begin with?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I did that a few months ago and my desk is still clean, the stuff on it belongs there. No desk I have ever used has stayed cleaned for so long. My workbench is another story.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every Monday I clear my desk, and put the notes and reports I want to review on it.
They get tossed the next Monday, usually without review.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a coworker years ago whowould try to get me to clean mydesk off every Friday so I could come in on Monday to a nice, clean desk. He did it....I tried for a while, but I have congenital laziness disorder so i stopped.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFAPlace a fresh box of tissues on your newly cleaned desktop. You'll be ready for new clients in no time.


"Are you ready to make a thousand to five thousand dollars a day? Is that more than you're making now?"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Ha! I did this as part of my return to work ritual. I actually opened some mail.

I hate opening mail.


This is why today is "annual burn my mail" day.

Next Sunday is "Ballsm Sunday" where I cover my balls in the ceremonial ashes of the previous year's mail. It helps the hair come in nice and soft for the winter.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Place a fresh box of tissues on your newly cleaned desktop. You'll be ready for new clients in no time.


a fresh box of tissues?  that is weird af, and tacky.  taxis have boxes of tissues.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
and my desk is always a mess.  suck it
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hmmmmm..... nope
 
