(CNBC)   Suez Canal traffic sees release after authorities address Glory hold   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Suez Canal, Transport, Mediterranean Sea, Suez Canal Authority, Suez Canal Monday morning, Red Sea, Mashhour Ahmed Mashhour, Panama Canal  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Egypt:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Interesting tidbit: the bulk container ship 'Glory' is loaded with corn destined for China. I know pooty was hoping China would back him up, but it looks like China has Zero issue making deals with Ukraine.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: /Interesting tidbit: the bulk container ship 'Glory' is loaded with corn


the glory hold is packed with corn?  that's a challenge.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I occasionally suffer movement irregularities from bulk traffic delays.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the traffic is that bad. Maybe take a detour.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I occasionally suffer movement irregularities from bulk traffic delays.


And they are full of corn?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's going to be an expensive tow and engine repair.
They are lucky they were there and not in the middle of know where.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One Glory hold I will never get tired of

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
