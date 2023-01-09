 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida Man, (possibly Klingon) arrested for failing to report death of his mother. Might have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for the machine that goes *BING*   (cbs12.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old "Mom's sleeping [in the freezer]" trick. Tends to be more successful when other family members aren't trying to verify Mom's okay.

In Florida logic, Klingon son should have put other family members in the freezer, too, to keep that sweet $1105 per month flowing in.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was this a scam to keep her SS checks coming?

9 times out of 10, this is the reason.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Truly, he is without honor.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
welfare check might look like
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, he didn't talk to the cops.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Officers said multiple welfare checks were attempted that day, however Ruhlander wouldn't let the officers inside the residence, closing the front door behind him when he spoke to law enforcement.. BEING WHITE IS AWESOME!
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Florida man found living with his dead mother after a welfare check

Fark user imageView Full Size

You'd think this guy would be familiar with welfare checks.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Officers said multiple welfare checks were attempted that day, however Ruhlander wouldn't let the officers inside the residence, closing the front door behind him when he spoke to law enforcement.. BEING WHITE IS AWESOME!


Didn't we just have a Fark thread the other day about how the proper thing is to not let the police in unless they have a warrant? Then again, I'd bet Fark is nothing but white privilege.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Was this a scam to keep her SS checks coming?

9 times out of 10, this is the reason.


Usually you do something with the body for that. Bury, freezer, lye... this guy left his mother were she died, fouling up his own living space. He'd probably have a good case to argue some diminished capacity due to grief as the reason he refused to call it in.
 
Loren
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Was this a scam to keep her SS checks coming?

9 times out of 10, this is the reason.


Looks like the scene showed neglect.  He was probably going to jail anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: this guy left his mother were she died, fouling up his own living space.


Oh, didn't the article. Ok, I change my stance. He's mentally challenged then.

I don't know about anyone else in here but if someone dies in front of me, I'll calling 911.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: Officers said multiple welfare checks were attempted that day, however Ruhlander wouldn't let the officers inside the residence, closing the front door behind him when he spoke to law enforcement.. BEING WHITE IS AWESOME!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loren: He was probably going to jail anyway.


Sounds like he might've enacted on his new "retirement" plan.

3 hots and a cot, roof over his head, free medical care...
 
someonelse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are police allowed to enter without a warrant if they believe someone is in danger?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

someonelse: Are police allowed to enter without a warrant if they believe someone is in danger?


and if the smell pot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What so he could just keep on collecting her benefits or something?
 
