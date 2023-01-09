 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Russia afraid to use advanced weapon over Ukraine for most obvious reason
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering they've already lost SU-34s and SU-35s there, yeah, obvious. Especially since Ukrainian air defense has improved quite a bit since those shoot-downs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some super weapon you go there Vlad the Mad.

"It's too special to actually USE in the combat zone!"
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Their new fighter get is called the "Felon"?

Talk about being on the nose...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because they're all broken?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Their new fighter get is called the "Felon"?

Talk about being on the nose...


That's a code name assigned by NATO.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're still managing to shoot their own jets down through incompetence, which is arguably worse than having someone else do it.
 
historynow11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone already knows they are no match for the F-14...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Farking Clown Shoes: Their new fighter get is called the "Felon"?

Talk about being on the nose...

That's a code name assigned by NATO.


Pronounced 'Fell on'
Not 'Fell'-un'
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
their fat fark pilots can't fly them
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They decided against it after seeing a plane with three marks on its vertical stabilizer.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: They're still managing to shoot their own jets down through incompetence, which is arguably worse than having someone else do it.


I thought they explode because pilots smoke near ammunition?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone already knows they are no match for the A-10...

/i keed
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're worried about "reputational damage."

Lol.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Run out of coal?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it can be safely assumed that at this point anyone that was worried about Russia's military has much less worry in their life.
 
6M [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every flight of their aircraft gives us data collection opportunities.  Finding the holes in the battle management systems.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if their equipment wasn't subpar, any buyer should be concerned that delivery dates are gonna be pushed back by war. You will also have problems getting technical assistance and parts for maintenance in the foreseeable future.

Only reason to buy Russian weapons in today's market is that your minister of defense got bribed and you are not facing any serious threats.

Get yourself some nice South Korean stuff like Poland did. Peru actually got a good deal on assault ships from DaeSun.  They got to build them in their own shipyard.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The rubber bands can't be wound THAT tightly... yet.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Everyone already knows they are no match for the A-10...

/i keed


Thats one of the best aircraft we have ever produced and its a damn shame they are phasing it out. It is amazing at the job it does and we have nothing to fill that role save attack choppers. with its ability to fly very slow and spit out dump truck loads of rounds there is nothing like it in the close air support role. It's also a tank. I've seen one of them fly back in and land with a lot of pretty crucial areas missing after sustaining hits that would flat out down any other plane. 
Nothing says everything is gonna be ok to a grunt like hearing that minigun sing.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have they tried catapulting cows over the border?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Su-57?

*reads TFA*

Yep. The Deranged Dwarf in the Kremlin is scared to let his supposedly top-of-the-line fighter operate within range of Ukrainian air defenses because he doesn't want it to get shot down. That's the stuff, Vova! Show everyone how confident you are in the 'superiority' of russian weapons platforms.

This is a recurring issue with russian wunderwaffen.
T-14? Too 'valuable' to risk in combat.
Su-57? Too 'valuable' to risk in combat. Note this decision was made before NASAMS and Patriot made it to Ukraine, meaning russia is worried their sooper high-tech jet fighter might get shot down by MANPADS or S-300s.

Everyone on Earth looking for military equipment surreptitiously crosses russia off the vendors list and starts looking at Swedish and NATO gear. If russia won't let their newest whiz-bang gear be used in combat, no one else is likely to be confident in the equipment, either.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Everyone already knows they are no match for the A-10...

/i keed

Thats one of the best aircraft we have ever produced and its a damn shame they are phasing it out. It is amazing at the job it does and we have nothing to fill that role save attack choppers. with its ability to fly very slow and spit out dump truck loads of rounds there is nothing like it in the close air support role. It's also a tank. I've seen one of them fly back in and land with a lot of pretty crucial areas missing after sustaining hits that would flat out down any other plane. 
Nothing says everything is gonna be ok to a grunt like hearing that minigun sing.


Someone needs to build a drone around that minigun.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That Russian warship they sent out with the supposedly hypersonic missiles...

It'd be a damned shame if the propeller just fell off in the middle of the ocean.

Just saying.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wage0048: That Russian warship they sent out with the supposedly hypersonic missiles...

It'd be a damned shame if the propeller just fell off in the middle of the ocean.

Just saying.


If by "a damned shame" you mean "completely on-brand."
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Even if their equipment wasn't subpar, any buyer should be concerned that delivery dates are gonna be pushed back by war. You will also have problems getting technical assistance and parts for maintenance in the foreseeable future.

Only reason to buy Russian weapons in today's market is that your minister of defense got bribed and you are not facing any serious threats.

Get yourself some nice South Korean stuff like Poland did. Peru actually got a good deal on assault ships from DaeSun.  They got to build them in their own shipyard.


I would agree on almost all Russian weapons however, most of the troops and other fighters in a lot of countries use AKs. Not because they are cheap but they work exceedingly well. True you can buy Chinese AKs but the Russian ones are better. The reason they are so good? They aren't built to such exacting standards allowing them to keep working when other weapons jam and gum up. The old adage about being able to toss an AK in a mud hole and it still fire perfectly fine is a true one.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would be such an ignorant thing to do
If the Russians love their pilots too.

/they probably don't
 
palelizard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I did not know Ukraine had flying tractors.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: Netrngr: SpectroBoy: Everyone already knows they are no match for the A-10...

/i keed

Thats one of the best aircraft we have ever produced and its a damn shame they are phasing it out. It is amazing at the job it does and we have nothing to fill that role save attack choppers. with its ability to fly very slow and spit out dump truck loads of rounds there is nothing like it in the close air support role. It's also a tank. I've seen one of them fly back in and land with a lot of pretty crucial areas missing after sustaining hits that would flat out down any other plane. 
Nothing says everything is gonna be ok to a grunt like hearing that minigun sing.

Someone needs to build a drone around that minigun.


They did. It's called an A-10.
 
