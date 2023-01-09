 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Tiny barely inhabited Aussie island now infested with mutant snakes that keep growing larger, soon to be totally uninhabited once they grow big enough   (news.com.au) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jurassic Park-style island, Mount Chappell, is said to be home to Australia's largest and most venomous tiger snakes.

Vague statement is vague. The whole article is a disaster. But the author is very attractive, so there's that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x568]


When I saw the snake on the gas pump my first thought was, someone is going to make this problem go away. In a very fiery manner.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Island gigantism exists, yes.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FritzCat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nope!
 
dracos31
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

no1curr: Island gigantism exists, yes.


This. They are surprised that an isolated population develops characteristics different from similar populations elsewhere?
Dumbasses.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
their large fangs allow them to deliver greater bang for buck.

Shouldn't that be greater fang for your buck

Of the 40-odd islands dotted around the Bass Strait, very few have been studied. Many, Mr Stonehouse said, would likely have similar populations of thriving monster snakes.

Perhaps that's why the islands haven't been studied.
 
Ostman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So by "mutant" the article author means "evolved to be larger than their mainland counterparts".
Unless you have a Bebop or Rocksteady to show me, let's leave the "m" word in the thesaurus, thanks.
 
Merltech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Australia's largest and most venomous tiger snakes.

Of course they are. It's Australia.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Australia - not even once
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
content.api.newsView Full Size

SAFETY COMES FIRST MY ASS!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do they bite their own tails and roll down inclines or float like life preservers?  The hoopsnakes are the worst.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article needs some doodles
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bring in some honey badgers.  They don't care.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well just drop a bunch on mongooses on the island. The should take care of the snakes.
 
