(Mirror.co.uk)   Do you know who this man is? Because he doesn't have a clue
25
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have not the slightest clue
TheWiz75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's obviously Cotton-Eye Joe
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five himn12 hours to sleep it off and try again. If he planned ahead it might be written on his forearm.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found wearing a black motorcycle helmet?  Clearly the Stig's Latvian cousin.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was found with long straggly hair and beard

....and then someone gave him a mullet!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nowhere man, please listen, you don't know what you're missing...the world is at your command"

la la la la
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he found naked, shivering, looking for Sarah Connor?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden?
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost drunken man from waterfront bars
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Its... it's my twin brother!

Dramatic Hamster
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is his name Sue?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
look in the Mirror?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look, someone get him the manager, or the manager's manager and whatever problem he has, let them deal with it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any abandoned wrecked motorbikes nearby?

He's taken a boot to the head.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Google image search says he is Anders Wijkman.... who is 78 now so that seems unlikely.

Matt Dodson [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The man, believed to be in his 40s, claims to have no memory of where he came from or his name, more than four months after he was found in Weymouth, Dorset in a motorcycle helmet

If he could fit into a motorcycle helmet, he was probably a magician or the world's tiniest person. Check all circuses in the area for missing performers.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kentucky Fried Movie - Lost drunken men
Youtube 8JGjTT9IhTU
 
Sebas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After his 12 year rule as President of the World, George Santos went on an anonymous globe spanning tour.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sheesh.
The comments on that one make me feel a bit better about how bad the anti-immigration rhetoric in the US is by comparison....
 
BFletch651
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its Gene Masseth
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Most of the commenters in the article still want to deport him to Sweden.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Any abandoned wrecked motorbikes nearby?

He's taken a boot to the head.


Ed? / And one for Jenny and the wimp.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only there was some bad mullet database we could do an image search through.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But let me start by saying
I love you...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Proud Boy who wants to plead ignorance?
 
