(Daily Star)   World's biggest strip club in Vegas hires the biggest bouncer ever to keep humans grubby hands off the strippers, a 4.4-ton robot suit called Mech 'The Bot' Johnson   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Strip club, Security guard, Sapphire Gentlemen's Club, world's largest strip club, tall robotic suit, Exotic dancer, fan of the new bouncer, Las Vegas #CES convention  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, walk through a doorway, any doorway, and it can't follow?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: So, walk through a doorway, any doorway, and it can't follow?


My wife runs the night desk at a Hilton hotel on the Jersey shore, she could use this guy at the door with the amount of drunks she handles. What about you?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: So, walk through a doorway, any doorway, and it can't follow?

My wife runs the night desk at a Hilton hotel on the Jersey shore, she could use this guy at the door with the amount of drunks she handles. What about you?


Eh, they're not too bad here.  I had to shush some card players at 3 am on New Year's Eve, but the family in the next room said they didn't quiet down.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember many years back.  This guy was here for his 30th high school reunion, so he was about 58.  His wife seemed to be about 20.  They both drank, she seemed to drink more, and she went back to the room and passed out, after locking the door so no one can get in from the outside, not even us.  He's banging on the door and screaming her name, and waking up the entire floor, but there wasn't anything I could do.   Calling the room phone from the lobby wouldn't wake her up, either.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems dumb - am I missing something here?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just run around to the back side, climb up and beat the guy in the back of the head while he's strapped in and can't turn around.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: This guy was here for his 30th high school reunion, so he was about 58.


Sounds like a real sharp fella.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.


Were the strippers hot?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Alphax: This guy was here for his 30th high school reunion, so he was about 58.

Sounds like a real sharp fella.


My 30th high school reunion is this year. Fark the years go by so fast. Especially that extra decade.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Salmon: Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.

Were the strippers hot?


You have to go to Edmonton for that
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GlaDOS is finding new ways to advertise for testing these days...

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get away from those hotties!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: GlaDOS is finding new ways to advertise for testing these days...

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x780]


PotatOS or GTFO.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadentertainment.comView Full Size

Get away from her, you degenerate!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Salmon: Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.

Were the strippers hot?

You have to go to Edmonton for that


I found the talent in Ottawa most impressive.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I, uh, "did some research." This is from the Sapphire Gentlemen's Club web page.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking as a gay man who has no idea of what goes on with bachelor parties at gentlemen's clubs, I have to say...  I like where this is heading.

/I might just have to check out this Sapphire Club...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Alphax: This guy was here for his 30th high school reunion, so he was about 58.

Sounds like a real sharp fella.


Okay, 40th.  I'm apparently not too sharp this morning.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As someone with full permission to take photos in several different strip clubs, them're some lousy pictures of strippers, although the robot camera thing does look pretty neat.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nimbull: GlaDOS is finding new ways to advertise for testing these days...

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x780]


Those are some sharp knees.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.


I suppose next you'll be trying to claim that this isn't a real UFO on top of this Tampa strip club:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: This seems dumb - am I missing something here?


A reason to click and see pics of strippers. Good lookin ones too, not day shift.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Nimbull: GlaDOS is finding new ways to advertise for testing these days...

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x780]

Those are some sharp knees.


If she takes her top off she could knock someone unconscious when she tosses it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: As someone with full permission to take photos in several different strip clubs, them're some lousy pictures of strippers, although the robot camera thing does look pretty neat.


Doesn't see link in post.

Looks at username.

Sigh
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rumor has it Mech "the Bot" Johnson refuses to work with their other robot bouncer, Runson Diesel.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Salmon: Umm, this is absolutel bullshiat, that thing is an art exhibit that was in Calgary last year for our science festival.

I suppose next you'll be trying to claim that this isn't a real UFO on top of this Tampa strip club:

[Fark user image 520x390]


Oh it's real! And so is the elephant...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
