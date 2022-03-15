 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 320 of WW3: All the reasons that the Russian claim of 600 dead Ukrainian soldiers in a retaliatory strike are cow fecal matter. Yeah, that's just what they want you to think. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Belarus, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Ukrainian language, Ukraine, Russian language, Ukrainians, Ukrainian shelling  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Cow fecal matter"?

That's a real easy phrase for the Fark Filter to recognize and turn into something else. Fark, I am disappoint.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Russians lie about casualties?

I, for one, am shocked. Between damping down civilian casualties, and trying desperately to up the military casualties, and downplaying their own KIAs, the Russians are maybe a somewhat...biased source.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

Fark user image


Well, Europe grudgingly went back to work today. And by that i mean... went into the home office and turned on the laptop and put on a shirt. And by "europe" i guess i mean "me". <sighs in german>

<puts on glasses, looks at clipboard>

Right. This last weekend was relatively quiet for once, and the Sunday Thread didnt even break anything and PCB is already finished pumping the excess fluids out of the basement and Zambonied the Ice Rink.

Amazingly, there are still a few beers left in the fridge and there's at least 2 pizza boxes left with slices in them. Fasahdgave a few slices to the Sentient Coffee but even that .... thing... doesnt like Pineapple & Canadian Bacon on pizza. Thanks to Medic Zero for reading the rest of the vampire chronicles to Sentient Coffee as well. Altho i confess i found it a bit odd when it started asking to feast on the blood of matt gaetz. While i think a lot of us wouldnt mind seeing that, i didnt get the correlation, anyone can offer a theory there i'd be keen to hear.

GrogsmashsCoke Cat has been sighted again in the basement, careful if you approach. She's been gone a few days and given the size of its pupils, the vial on the collar is restocked. Traps are set so... here's hoping.

The numbers today are pretty impressive; quite a lot of smashed up vehicles AND 3 downed choppers. something new a foot or just a good day? Let's keep an eye out.

Keep Calm and Slava Ukraini.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Re: the headline/600 dead UA troops... it really is the same ol same ol, isnt it, ever accusation an admission, every assertion a projection.

I guess at this point their media is 100% based on appeasing their own and keeping the RU people in the dark so they dont get all 1917y on their asses and start burning down palaces and so on.

You know your regime is rotten to the very core when even TFG is more truthful.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 9

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians shelled Nikopol region twice with heavy artillery. The enemy sent at least a dozen shells there. People are unharmed.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
On January 8, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Soledar. Another 2 people in the region were injured.

, Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakovo community. There were no injuries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia imports old military equipment to Belarus

According to the General Staff, a significant amount of weapons and military equipment arriving for training Russian personnel in Belarus has been removed from long-term storage and requires maintenance. It is also known that Belarusian military personnel are involved in the work on this equipment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians conduct raids to withdraw hryvnia from circulation, Luhansk OVA

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the occupiers demand to set price tags only in rubles, which led to the transition of the population to non-cash payment.

The enemy seizes the terminals and threatens them with penalties. But the turnover of the hryvnia does not stop. Only supermarkets adhere to innovations. Markets and small shops continue to accept the hryvnia, in particular, on a bank card.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The situation in the Kherson region de-purchase

Yesterday, the Russian invaders fired 77 times at the territory of the Kherson region. Peaceful settlements of the region were attacked with artillery, MLRS and mortars. The Russians have shelled Kherson 21 times and continue firing at residential areas of the city.

3 people were injured in various degrees of severity.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pentagon Ramps Up Ukrainian Troop Training as Bradleys Are Added to Flow of Weapons
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are firing rockets at Kharkiv region again

In the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansky district, a missile strike was recorded (previously from the S-300 air defense system) on a local market.

All emergency services are on site. Information about casualties and damage is being updated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian drone shot down in Mykolaiv region

This morning, on the approach from the sea to the port of Ochakovo, the forces and air defense systems of the Yug recreation center eliminated a Russian operational-tactical strike and reconnaissance drone.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian corn ship runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

The cargo ship MV Glory, which carries more than 65 thousand tons of corn from Ukraine to China, tried to move three channel tugs. The ship managed to be removed from the shoal and it continued to move.We've had this discussion. Corn does not refer to maize is a more general term for grain. Undoubtedly wheat in this case.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

319 days of full-scale war have passed. It can still be dark, loud and hard for us. But we will definitely never be afraid again. And we will never be ashamed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
200 dogs and cats - so many animals, Elena from the village of Russkie Tishki, in the Kharkiv region, saved from shelling and explosions. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion until May, her village was under occupation.

"I couldn't leave, I couldn't leave the animals. I have a lot of my own dogs left, and the strangers that people left when they left-who would help them? There was no one to feed them."

Before the war, Elena's family had an animal shelter, as well as a farm. She knew each animal by name and gave them all her love.

Now the woman continues to take care of 97 dogs and 35 cats. Caring people and volunteers help with the food. Also, together with volunteers, we managed to collect 120 thousand hryvnias for animal shelters.

Ukrainians are a nation with a big heart! Each hero is on his own front! Together we will win and rebuild the country!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I recall that Ukraine had a right wing Nazi faction to deal with, but this was a new one on me.

I was preparing to hold mass riots - an underground cell of the Sharia party was exposed in Dnipro

As a result of counter-sabotage measures, the SBU managed to stop the illegal activities of the regional "branch" of the banned "Sharia party"in Dnipro.

According to the SBU, during the searches, instructions were found with an algorithm of actions to provoke mass riots during public events.

Also, the attackers were preparing to hold street actions in support of the Russian occupiers in the event of approaching the front line or capturing the region.

According to the investigation, the banned party cell was organized by a native of the Donetsk region, who arrived in Dnipro under the guise of a migrant.

In the apartment of the organizer of the "underground" also found warehouses with hostile publications, leaflets and financial statements " regarding the costs of anti-Ukrainian activities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kherson, the invaders fired at one of the enterprises of the critical infrastructure of the city

The electrical substation that feeds several large boiler houses was destroyed. The institution's car also burned down. However, the supply of heat and light in Kherson did not stop, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov cruiser, is in disrepair-GUR

Now the ship is located at the 35th ship repair plant (Murmansk).

To continue the repair work, it was recently decided to transfer the ship from the dry dock to one of the berths of the shipyard. However, even at the stage of preparing for the move, it turned out that the cruiser was not able to move under its own power at all.

When diving teams examined the ship's hull, it was found that the metal structures below the third deck had undergone significant corrosion. The holds are completely filled with muddy water, which makes it impossible to examine the ship in detail from the inside.

"According to available data, today there are no even approximate deadlines for completing the repair of the Admiral Kuznetsov and returning it to service," Ukrainian intelligence reports.

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's all take a moment of prayer that we don't need to send a chocolate cake to Miguel Hernandez  :- (
Wait, this was in March. I haven't finished my coffee. BC should be in the clear on this one. We still worry.


Belarus 'rail partisan' sentenced to 13 years in a special regime penal colony with confiscation of property

A 40-year-old resident of the Minsk district was accused of setting fire to an automatic blocking traffic light relay system on the Novosad-Borisov stretch near the village of Stayki (Borisovsky district) on the night of March 24-25, 2022. Because of this, 22 freight and 17 passenger trains were delayed, Reformation reports.

He is charged with terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, deliberate damage to alarm systems and other transport equipment, as well as public insult to Lukashenka.

As you know, the "rack partisans" in February-March disabled the signalling and control equipment of the Belarusian railway, which led to a delay in the movement of trains with Russian troops, ammunition, and the like at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't believe it..."

Words that fly by every day, every minute in the minds of Ukrainians. We cannot believe in the death of our brave soldiers. Those who become examples and heroes for thousands.

Denis Tarasov, a Zaporozhye activist and lawyer, was killed in battles with the enemy for our Motherland. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, he took up arms and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eternal memory and glory to the brave Ukrainian heroes who gave their lives for our victory!
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I find this one pretty funny. I'm glad I wasn't sipping coffee.

Ukraine has chosen the word 2022 -it is very symbolic

According to the dictionary of modern Ukrainian language and slang "Mislovo", the word of the last year in our country was the well-known phrase of the Ukrainian defenders of Zmeiny Island "Russian warship, go fark yourself" .

"This is the response of the Ukrainian defender of the island of Zmeiny to the Russian okupantu that has become the leitmotif of Ukraine's resistance to Russian armed aggression, " the dictionary's authors note.

Among the nominees were also words/phrases:

"Good evening, we are from Ukraine!"- iconic greeting meme during the Russian-Ukrainian war;
"catastrophe", because war is a multidimensional catastrophe: social, economic, environmental and personal-for millions of people;
"refugees/displaced persons", because millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes;
"APU" - a symbol of Ukrainian faith in victory;
"volunteer, volunteer" - just like eight years ago, thousands of people united in the fight against the enemy at the call of their hearts;
"genocide, terror" - what the Russian army is doing on the territory of our country;
"aid" is interstate and inter - human, which was extremely important for the success of the Ukrainian resistance.

According to the authors of Myslovo, the expression "Russian warship, go fark yourself" became a remake of the Ukrainian national idea, which was formulated in 2014 by the artist and author of satirical plays Les Podervyansky. It went like this:"get the fark out of us."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess we can tell the shills, "Mislovo ", and it won't get fark censored...
for now anyway.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron Tshirts make good Valentine's Day gifts):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowpies ain't bullshiat
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zipf: Cowpies ain't bullshiat


You sure as hell can't tell the difference when you step in it.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked up on Google and find that our losses in both Iraq and Afghanistan amounted to about 7,000. Russia has lost 100k +? I  can not believe this is not being felt at home, that is a number where any random Russian will know probably either close or distant someone who is not coming home
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zipf: Cowpies ain't bullshiat


I look bullshiat, or cowpies for that matter.
That's where the psylocibin mushrooms grow.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The only Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov cruiser, is in disrepair-GUR

Now the ship is located at the 35th ship repair plant (Murmansk).

To continue the repair work, it was recently decided to transfer the ship from the dry dock to one of the berths of the shipyard. However, even at the stage of preparing for the move, it turned out that the cruiser was not able to move under its own power at all.

When diving teams examined the ship's hull, it was found that the metal structures below the third deck had undergone significant corrosion. The holds are completely filled with muddy water, which makes it impossible to examine the ship in detail from the inside.

"According to available data, today there are no even approximate deadlines for completing the repair of the Admiral Kuznetsov and returning it to service," Ukrainian intelligence reports.

[Fark user image 500x284]


The Russians letting the thing rot while it sat pierside while they built a new dry dock for it after the only one they had that could fit it sank?  Yeah, that sounds par for the course.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

Breaking News: Investigations by a crack team of occult specialists from St. Petersburg Eldritch University into the reports of mutated Moscow Sewer Lobsters have uncovered a strange, teratogenic influence seeping down into the Chthonic depths of the Moscow underworld. While the ultimate source of this corruption has not yet been discovered, it is known that it manifests as strange hybrid animals possessing traits of multiple sewer species, such as the Lobster Duck, Lobster Spider, Lobster Alpaca, or Lobster Gremlin. Suspicion currently rests on the effluent from the Tasty Period Meat Packing Plant, but reliable sources also point to the huge amount of completely weird shiat that's been flushed into the sewers over the past year, namely roe from the extradimensional entity known as Ska'naag or 'It which devours by claw,' Morlocks, imitation Sea Monkey starter kits, Alpaca spawn from Sergey Lavrov's lycanthropic episodes, and 'Princess Olga,' Putin's stained and sentient anime body pillow. The investigation continues and we will continue to update this story as it develops.

* In propaganda news, the Ministry of Truth wishes to correct any misunderstandings that the West may have with some of our statements. While the so-called "fact-checkers" may hold up a lack of evidence as somehow being 'proof' that some of our declarations may not be grounded in reality, the truth on the ground is not dependent upon their acceptance of what may or may not have been a thing that actually happened. We go now to our special correspondent on universal truth, Schrödinger's Disco Ball:

DISCO BALL: Hi, folks! Glad to be back or not back after saving the concept of reality from unravelling after it may or may not have come into contact with an antimatter Mirror Universe, and I can tell you or not that it's great to be here if I am! As everyone knows, in this universe driven by quantum uncertainty, you can't ever know anything for certain, so just listen to the Ministry of Truth and everything will be A-OK!

Thanks, Disco Ball. And that's a lesson we can all live with or not.

* In other completely factual news, the crew of the Heavy Cruiser Moskva are still dead. *Adjusts glasses* Well, that's a wrap for today! Let's hiat the bar, Disco Ball!
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Attacks on Kremina and Solidar | Ruzzia lies about Ukrainian losses
Youtube ikFKclarb1U

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
08 Jan: Ukrainians MAKE A SUCCESSFUL COUNTERATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube TkqkYSPqpL8

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Apparently Putin is banning maps he doesn't like. I believe this will lead to Russians not having maps and their education such as the South Africa and Iraq.

akns-images.eonline.com


Russian bloggers and youtubers will probably be forced to show the battle front lines reaching Warsaw.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 31 to January 6 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: Ska'naag


Always good to see Ska'naag back in the news.

Ia IA!!!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: Pentagon Ramps Up Ukrainian Troop Training as Bradleys Are Added to Flow of Weapons


I had been hoping that those 50 Bradleys were just the beginning -- something to start training and tactical familiarization with -- because that's nowhere near enough to push the lines on the map very far.

The new combined arms and joint maneuver training is slated to begin within a couple of weeks in Germany and will train roughly a battalion of Ukrainian troops -- around 500 -- each month...

I'm pretty sure it doesn't take 500 people to operate and maintain 50 Bradleys, unless the passengers need a month of training on how to ride in a new box, let alone another 500 every month.  And since we've usually taken a "train the trainers" approach, 500 per month is enough to manage a lot more Bradleys.  We might actually be aiming to do this right.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alrighty, decided to make a list with some links of Ukraines Greatest hits, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-24 rocket strafing attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
Youtube BJpVk8G8d_M



And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thechno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022


Alright, this is gonna be a weekly Monday thread now.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gen. Ben Hodges on why liberating Crimea is vital for future Ukrainian security:

Fark user image
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Harlee: Pentagon Ramps Up Ukrainian Troop Training as Bradleys Are Added to Flow of Weapons

I had been hoping that those 50 Bradleys were just the beginning -- something to start training and tactical familiarization with -- because that's nowhere near enough to push the lines on the map very far.

The new combined arms and joint maneuver training is slated to begin within a couple of weeks in Germany and will train roughly a battalion of Ukrainian troops -- around 500 -- each month...

I'm pretty sure it doesn't take 500 people to operate and maintain 50 Bradleys, unless the passengers need a month of training on how to ride in a new box, let alone another 500 every month.  And since we've usually taken a "train the trainers" approach, 500 per month is enough to manage a lot more Bradleys.  We might actually be aiming to do this right.


I'm hoping this is another scenario where we announce something weeks after it's already being staged in-theater.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Breaking News: Investigations by a crack team of occult specialists from St. Petersburg Eldritch University into the reports of mutated Moscow Sewer Lobsters have uncovered a strange, teratogenic influence seeping down into the Chthonic depths of the Moscow underworld. While the ultimate source of this corruption has not yet been discovered, it is known that it manifests as strange hybrid animals possessing traits of multiple sewer species, such as the Lobster Duck, Lobster Spider, Lobster Alpaca, or Lobster Gremlin. Suspicion currently rests on the effluent from the Tasty Period Meat Packing Plant, but reliable sources also point to the huge amount of completely weird shiat that's been flushed into the sewers over the past year, namely roe from the extradimensional entity known as Ska'naag or 'It which devours by claw,' Morlocks, imitation Sea Monkey starter kits, Alpaca spawn from Sergey Lavrov's lycanthropic episodes, and 'Princess Olga,' Putin's stained and sentient anime body pillow. The investigation continues and we will continue to update this story as it develops.

i.imgflip.com
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Gen. Ben Hodges on why liberating Crimea is vital for future Ukrainian security:

[Fark user image 612x679]


I read that like a EULA.

"Do you wish to continue? Press Ukraine to accept."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

[Fark user image 284x177]

Well, Europe grudgingly went back to work today. And by that i mean... went into the home office and turned on the laptop and put on a shirt. And by "europe" i guess i mean "me". <sighs in german>

<puts on glasses, looks at clipboard>

Right. This last weekend was relatively quiet for once, and the Sunday Thread didnt even break anything and PCB is already finished pumping the excess fluids out of the basement and Zambonied the Ice Rink.

Amazingly, there are still a few beers left in the fridge and there's at least 2 pizza boxes left with slices in them. Fasahdgave a few slices to the Sentient Coffee but even that .... thing... doesnt like Pineapple & Canadian Bacon on pizza. Thanks to Medic Zero for reading the rest of the vampire chronicles to Sentient Coffee as well. Altho i confess i found it a bit odd when it started asking to feast on the blood of matt gaetz. While i think a lot of us wouldnt mind seeing that, i didnt get the correlation, anyone can offer a theory there i'd be keen to hear.

GrogsmashsCoke Cat has been sighted again in the basement, careful if you approach. She's been gone a few days and given the size of its pupils, the vial on the collar is restocked. Traps are set so... here's hoping.

The numbers today are pretty impressive; quite a lot of smashed up vehicles AND 3 downed choppers. something new a foot or just a good day? Let's keep an eye out.

Keep Calm and Slava Ukraini.


Hey!  My cat preferred Whiskey!

To the point I had to cover the glass with something heavy enough she couldn't budge if I left it alone for a minute.

It's fun... watching a 25lb 15yr old cat trying to barrel around the house like she did as a kitten and younger cat.

Let's just say I don't thing she ever successfully made a turn.  Did a shiat load of claw scrabbling drifting though..

/RIP Smurtch...
//You were a good beastie, even when you savaged me
///Tradition
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Father_Jack: Fasahd gavea few slices to the Sentient Coffee but even that .... thing... doesnt like Pineapple & Canadian Bacon on pizza.

Fark user image

"Two pies with extra cheese, please."
"Sure, what's the name?"
"There are some who call me ... Steve."
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Apparently Putin is banning maps he doesn't like. I believe this will lead to Russians not having maps and their education such as the South Africa and Iraq.

[akns-images.eonline.com image 600x600]

Russian bloggers and youtubers will probably be forced to show the battle front lines reaching Warsaw.


Did sactions impact their strategic sharpie reserves?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fasahd: Let's all take a moment of prayer that we don't need to send a chocolate cake to Miguel Hernandez  :- (
Wait, this was in March. I haven't finished my coffee. BC should be in the clear on this one. We still worry.


Belarus 'rail partisan' sentenced to 13 years in a special regime penal colony with confiscation of property

A 40-year-old resident of the Minsk district was accused of setting fire to an automatic blocking traffic light relay system on the Novosad-Borisov stretch near the village of Stayki (Borisovsky district) on the night of March 24-25, 2022. Because of this, 22 freight and 17 passenger trains were delayed, Reformation reports.

He is charged with terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, deliberate damage to alarm systems and other transport equipment, as well as public insult to Lukashenka.

As you know, the "rack partisans" in February-March disabled the signalling and control equipment of the Belarusian railway, which led to a delay in the movement of trains with Russian troops, ammunition, and the like at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022.


Erk.  Hopefully not our boy.
 
alitaki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: PCB is already finished pumping the excess fluids out of the basement and Zambonied the Ice Rink.


WHOA WHOA WHOA.

We have an ice rink? Do we have nets? No, that's irrelevant. Trashcanikov will do. 

GAME ON.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Professor Science: Harlee: Pentagon Ramps Up Ukrainian Troop Training as Bradleys Are Added to Flow of Weapons

I had been hoping that those 50 Bradleys were just the beginning -- something to start training and tactical familiarization with -- because that's nowhere near enough to push the lines on the map very far.

The new combined arms and joint maneuver training is slated to begin within a couple of weeks in Germany and will train roughly a battalion of Ukrainian troops -- around 500 -- each month...

I'm pretty sure it doesn't take 500 people to operate and maintain 50 Bradleys, unless the passengers need a month of training on how to ride in a new box, let alone another 500 every month.  And since we've usually taken a "train the trainers" approach, 500 per month is enough to manage a lot more Bradleys.  We might actually be aiming to do this right.

I'm hoping this is another scenario where we announce something weeks after it's already being staged in-theater.


Doubtful. I fear this is like the laser-guided 70mm rockets, TOW missiles, Croatale SAMs, HAWK SAMs, Phoenix Ghost drones. We've seen a lot of announcements months ago but no sign of any of them (besides a single TOW video and a few Humvees with the pintle mount)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Father_Jack: Fasahd gavea few slices to the Sentient Coffee but even that .... thing... doesnt like Pineapple & Canadian Bacon on pizza.

[Fark user image 220x165]
"Two pies with extra cheese, please."
"Sure, what's the name?"
"There are some who call me ... Steve."


media.tenor.com
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.imgflip.com image 750x499]


you're so meta!
 
