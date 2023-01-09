 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Trillion-dollar hedge fund Blackstone Inc. loses its fight in court to lift rent controls from some of the last apartments in New York City that are affordable for middle-class people. Gee. That's a real shame   (msn.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, New York City, Supreme Court of the United States, Renting, United States, New Jersey, favor of tenants, Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, Blackstone Inc.  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for inflation I guess.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: So much for inflation I guess.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time let the building fall apart until it's no longer livable and the tenants move out in disgust.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have SO MUCH MONEY.

It sickens me that they do this.

Sigh.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Schwartzman is a cock. I read an article a while back about him berating a server for getting his order wrong, to the point of her crying. She was relatively new on the job, I think (which is really the fault of the head server: when you have a guy like Steve Schwartzman in, send the damn chef out to take the order). But my original point is that no matter how wealthy you are, you will die with the rest of us. Show some decency and compassion. Christ.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

silo123j: They have SO MUCH MONEY.

It sickens me that they do this.

Sigh.


And no matter how much money they have, it's never enough. They ALWAYS want more.
Like a drug addict.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks, submitter. Part of my retirement investment is with Blackstone. I'll have to remedy that.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More housing will fix this problem.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There needs to be more of this against companies like Blackstone.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: More housing will fix this problem.


Supply vs demand I have heard is apart of the problem of the cost of housing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A couple weeks ago, I found out these assholes bought a company I worked at in the mid 2010s. Never so happy to not be working there anymore, never so sorry for my former coworkers.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weaver95: silo123j: They have SO MUCH MONEY.

It sickens me that they do this.

Sigh.

And no matter how much money they have, it's never enough. They ALWAYS want more.
Like a drug addict.


Well, if it's any indication from the lotto threads, 1/3rd of all poors end up being dead when they hit it big. So obviously there is a lot of stress being a rich person. You HAVE to be an asshole, otherwise someone is going to kill you.

Really, it's the waitresses fault for not knowing that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joe must be elated.
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Schwartzman is a cock. I read an article a while back about him berating a server for getting his order wrong, to the point of her crying. She was relatively new on the job, I think (which is really the fault of the head server: when you have a guy like Steve Schwartzman in, send the damn chef out to take the order). But my original point is that no matter how wealthy you are, you will die with the rest of us. Show some decency and compassion. Christ.


Maybe he doesn't need to die with the rest of us.

An important guy like him deserves preferred, expedited seating.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: silo123j: They have SO MUCH MONEY.

It sickens me that they do this.

Sigh.

And no matter how much money they have, it's never enough. They ALWAYS want more.
Like a drug addict.


It's mental illness, and really the biggest mental health problem we face as a society. The "can never have enoughs" prevent us from fixing all our other problems.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.