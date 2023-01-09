 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Four people overdose at Sheetz. Sad trombone makes WaWa noises   (wjactv.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many sheetz to the wimd would that be?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*wind
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On that note, the Sacklers can go fark themselves with rusty circular saws.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, that's their actual 404 page. :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody's selling bad sheetz on the  streets
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, they mad!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the turtle donuts, maybe? Were they all cops?
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What did they overdose on?  Energy drinks? Expired roller hot dogs? Ethanol gas?
 
ryant123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What is Sheetz? I only know of Sam's Club.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know their food isn't very good, but, overdose?  Come on..
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, give em a shmuffin and a coffee and they'll be right as rain.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of my kindergarteners is in that "reads every sign" stage, so yesterday she suddenly piped up with "Wawa???" in a baffled voice.

/Pennsylvania
//her fraternal twin taught herself to read before 4 just from us reading then books and her paging through them
 
Denjiro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: How many sheetz to the wimd would that be?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First Tide pods and now dryer sheets?  Next they'll be snorting stain remover!
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sheets TV Commercial Version 2 (HD Quality) - Where Do You Take a Sheet?
Youtube orwy2lm9KwU
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: What is Sheetz? I only know of Sam's Club.


what the hell is Sheetz?
 
