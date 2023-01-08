 Skip to content
(Chron)   How many tumbleweeds does it take to bury a West Texas town?   (chron.com) divider line
14
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Violently proud of their self deprecating stereotypes
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tumbleweeds are an invasive species that arrived in the US in 1870, like lobbyists.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They want the government to clean them up? How bootstrappy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are seed pods blowing in the wind. WTF do you think will happen if you don't burn them?
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Tumbleweeds are an invasive species that arrived in the US in 1870, like lobbyists.


Yup. Both Russian.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know who else is round, brown, and multiplies like crazy, impeding your mobility and threatening to overwhelm you.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A Jerry can of gasoline and a zippy lighter, and problem solved.

/and the tumbleweed's gone, too
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it's texas so however many there are, it's not enough. not until we don't hear from them anymore.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nytmare: You know who else is round, brown, and multiplies like crazy, impeding your mobility and threatening to overwhelm you.


Duh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Peter Rowan "Tumbleweed"
Youtube IS-MKvtwTbU
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nytmare: You know who else is round, brown, and multiplies like crazy, impeding your mobility and threatening to overwhelm you.


Subby's mom, naturally.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The tumbleweed always has me ROFL.

Undercover Brother - Final Fight Scene
Youtube XhcVeEyjPeA
 
darkone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know how many it would take, but I know how many they are going to use.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I don't want to go helping everyone if they can do it themselves. But if you REALLY need the services you pay taxes for... maybe we'll help you."

Holy f*ck they just say it out loud.

F*ck you, you're on your own.

What a fantastic place. Enjoy.
 
