 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Younger people are being seen with advanced liver disease due to alcohol abuse in spite of how attractive they become   (nbcnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Sick, Liver disease, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Medicine, Liver, Alcoholism, Cirrhosis, patient's life  
•       •       •

806 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2023 at 8:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The increase intake of processed refined fiberless carbs and added sugar accelerate this processes.

Sugar is as dangerous to the liver as alcohol is.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Killing ourselves with booze: just one more thing men are better at.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was diagnosed with cirrhosis at 34 years old. Aside from a few slip ups, I quit drinking in 2009. I'm 47 now and I will still require a liver transplant at some point.
Be kind to your liver, folks. Living with liver disease sucks donkey balls.
 
fark account name
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"drinking more per unit volume"

Translation - those 9.6% DIPA's are finally catching up with us.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With a future of working until death, can you blame them?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's weird--hadn't we been told that young people were drinking less than older generations had?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People in the age group mentioned are drinking less than ever, so if there is an increase in "alcohol-related" liver problems it means (1) that high volume drinkers are consuming more liquor and/or (2) alcohol is not the only cause of this increase.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have cirrhosis. Within 5 years of diagnosis I was back to normal function due to cannabis. There are plenty of studies out there that show cannabis helps with liver disease.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: That's weird--hadn't we been told that young people were drinking less than older generations had?


It's entirely possible for the average average consumption to go down but for consumption at the high end of the curve to increase.

I don't know if that actually happened, but "Americans are drinking less" and "liver disease due to alcoholism is increasing" are not inherently contradictory.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: People in the age group mentioned are drinking less than ever, so if there is an increase in "alcohol-related" liver problems it means (1) that high volume drinkers are consuming more liquor and/or (2) alcohol is not the only cause of this increase.


Probably (1).  The guy from TFA was putting away a fifth every night.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Moopy Mac: People in the age group mentioned are drinking less than ever, so if there is an increase in "alcohol-related" liver problems it means (1) that high volume drinkers are consuming more liquor and/or (2) alcohol is not the only cause of this increase.

Probably (1).  The guy from TFA was putting away a fifth every night.


At one point I was drinking a fifth a day.  It just took me from 9am to 9pm.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: austerity101: That's weird--hadn't we been told that young people were drinking less than older generations had?

It's entirely possible for the average average consumption to go down but for consumption at the high end of the curve to increase.

I don't know if that actually happened, but "Americans are drinking less" and "liver disease due to alcoholism is increasing" are not inherently contradictory.


Yah its not like the amount of available alcohol changed, I mean someone has to drink the stuff right?


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmb_0
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably about time we stop advertising alcohol brands on radio, tv and internet much like cigarettes in the 90's. I've struggled off and on for years and hate seeing beer/liquor advertised. Once I got my meds straight last year, I was able to make real progress. Don't assume people just like to get drunk, they most likely need real help, on several levels. Nice to see a common sense approach gaining traction.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: With a future of working until death, can you blame them?


You assume they can even find a job at all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I consider myself very lucky. I have an addictive personality but fortunately my taste buds declare all booze to taste like gasoline. Even beer and wine.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every generation is driven to surpass their parents.  It's nice to know that kids these days are succeeding despite all the obstacles before them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I lost my liver because I signed an organ donor card and they really needed it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Every generation is driven to surpass their parents.  It's nice to know that kids these days are succeeding despite all the obstacles before them.


I think there's more to untangle about this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, Subby, the alcohol isn't to make me more attractive, it's to make you less ugly
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The increase intake of processed refined fiberless carbs and added sugar accelerate this processes.

Sugar is as dangerous to the liver as alcohol is.


And don't get me started on Tylenol
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scanman61: mistahtom: The increase intake of processed refined fiberless carbs and added sugar accelerate this processes.

Sugar is as dangerous to the liver as alcohol is.

And don't get me started on Tylenol


I saw on Joe Rogan that the REAL problem is seed oils.  Joe Rogan agreed with the guy who said so, and he doesn't just agree with anyone who comes on his show and says stuff.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
quit making alcohol so easy to drink.
hard cider?
White claw?
Berry flavors?
alcohol is supposed to taste like shiat.
Hence Acquired taste.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: quit making alcohol so easy to drink.
hard cider?
White claw?
Berry flavors?
alcohol is supposed to taste like shiat.
Hence Acquired taste.


White Claw tastes like sugar and Crystal Light.
 
munko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Every generation is driven to surpass their parents.  It's nice to know that kids these days are succeeding despite all the obstacles before them.

I think there's more to untangle about this.

[Fark user image 300x254]


HS boys lie.  their answers are not reliable.  since it's illegal for most HS students, they may not give correct answers.  I was a HS student, my tolerance was at it's highest point by my senior year.  and I bragged about how I could drink a case of beer.  I never was able to drink more than 10 in one sitting in actuality. It's gone downhill since then.  Hangovers effect me for at least two days after my last foray into drinking to excess on NYE.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No idea how I escaped liver damage before quitting last February. I was a heavy daily drinker for years and actually cut back during the pandemic after breaking up with my ex.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Every generation is driven to surpass their parents.  It's nice to know that kids these days are succeeding despite all the obstacles before them.

I think there's more to untangle about this.

[Fark user image 300x254]


If I understand this right, what you're saying is, that I should sell my alcohol stocks.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope it happens to every Farker who thinks it's funny to brag about how much they drink.

Ignorance should be punished.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BrerRobot: quit making alcohol so easy to drink.
hard cider?
White claw?
Berry flavors?
alcohol is supposed to taste like shiat.
Hence Acquired taste.

White Claw tastes like sugar and Crystal Light.


lol! It's the "she was asking for it" excuse but for alcohol.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quitting alcohol was the hardest thing I ever did, and my life is 1000% better because of it, but it was still difficult, even when realizing how much better life if without alcohol. Yes, I am an alcoholic.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: I hope it happens to every Farker who thinks it's funny to brag about how much they drink.

Ignorance should be punished.


I'm going to wish on you what the strange homeless guy walking behind us just before Christmas wished on, well I'm not sure who but he was passionate about it.

I hope you get brain cancer that spreads to your a55 and you die bleeding out of your f'ing a55hole.

As far as Christmas wishes go it wasn't the most heartwarming but it was delivered with the most sincerity I've ever encountered from a guy pushing a cart down a sidewalk.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: I hope it happens to every Farker who thinks it's funny to brag about how much they drink.

Ignorance should be punished.


Lot of edge here for 8am.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

munko: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Every generation is driven to surpass their parents.  It's nice to know that kids these days are succeeding despite all the obstacles before them.

I think there's more to untangle about this.

[Fark user image 300x254]

HS boys lie.  their answers are not reliable.  since it's illegal for most HS students, they may not give correct answers.  I was a HS student, my tolerance was at it's highest point by my senior year.  and I bragged about how I could drink a case of beer.  I never was able to drink more than 10 in one sitting in actuality. It's gone downhill since then.  Hangovers effect me for at least two days after my last foray into drinking to excess on NYE.


It's crazy that high schoolers all got together to slowly drive that number down via lying to pollsters for over 40 years.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ain't no shame in seeking out help. Sucking down solvents has a way of destroying your organs, and your ability to think.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: I hope it happens to every Farker who thinks it's funny to brag about how much they drink.

Ignorance should be punished.


You seem nice.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: quit making alcohol so easy to drink.
hard cider?
White claw?
Berry flavors?
alcohol is supposed to taste like shiat.
Hence Acquired taste.


Countpoint: White Claw tastes like shiat.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.