(Chron)   A Houston Astros fan was no-billed by a grand jury that decided not to indict him for throwing cans of alcohol at Sen. Ted Cruz during the team's World Series parade in early November. Good   (chron.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Houston Astros, Jos Cruz, Assault, World Series, Sen. Ted Cruz, English-language films, Jury, Toronto Blue Jays  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good guy grand jury.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: Cruz largely brushed off the incident, joking about Arcidiacono's weak throw. "As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz said in a statement. "I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm." largely brushed off the incident, joking about Arcidiacono's weak throw. "As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz said in a statement. "I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

Fled Cruz mocking someone else's athletic abilities kinda makes me wish he'd had his nose broken and eyes blackened by those two White Claws that were allegedly chucked at him. But that would be as pointless as setting off a stink bomb on top of a turd.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought it was a pretty decent throw.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA: Cruz largely brushed off the incident, joking about Arcidiacono's weak throw. "As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz said in a statement. "I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm." largely brushed off the incident, joking about Arcidiacono's weak throw. "As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz said in a statement. "I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

Fled Cruz mocking someone else's athletic abilities kinda makes me wish he'd had his nose broken and eyes blackened by those two White Claws that were allegedly chucked at him. But that would be as pointless as setting off a stink bomb on top of a turd.


Would have also made it pretty impossible to not indict without making an obvious "Fark the law" thing.  Not that I'm philosophically against that with people like Cruz - but we don't need to hand the idiots a "They do it see see!" moment either.  This way it's at least fig leafed.  And that's all they give a shiat about when it's them so they can suck it
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would have indicted him for drinking White Claw
 
acouvis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I thought it was a pretty decent throw.


Apparently not since Cruz was conscious after and still being a smarmy smart ass.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should award him damages for having to look at Ted Cruz's dead, soulless eyes.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This proves the saying "There is no law when drinking the claw". Too bad that stuff tastes like you dumped had sanitizer into bad flavored seltzer.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ted should have made a game of it and tried to catch them. "Hey. Free beer!  Awww. White Claw?"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

acouvis: DannyBrandt: I thought it was a pretty decent throw.

Apparently not since Cruz was conscious after and still being a smarmy smart ass.


A half empty 16 oz can from like 20'?

Guy put it on target.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He should have thrown bags of soup, big bags of soup.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: This proves the saying "There is no law when drinking the claw". Too bad that stuff tastes like you dumped had sanitizer into bad flavored seltzer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I would have indicted him for drinking White Claw


He didn't drink it. He threw it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
we used to have the Texxas Jam in Texas.

Now all we got is the Texass jam and I don't mean the guy who tried to toss Felito a White Claw whatever that is.  I've never heard of it.  It's an alco-pop, isn't it?  Seems about Cruz's weight level.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can of White Claw: deadly weapon.
AR-15: harmless hobby.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could see disorderly conduct, but assault with a deadly weapon is overcharging.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

