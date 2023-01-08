 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   British fail to cover the spread. Continentals 246 - British 0   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Continental Army, George Washington, American Revolution, American Revolutionary War, Battle of Trenton, United States Army, American forces, American soldiers  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this another Brexit article?

Bazinga!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoilers
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crown is going to be in a tizzy.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanity is repeating the same behavior over and over...
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel good about British chances next year.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I feel good about British chances next year.


I'd almost be tempted to arrange a British victory one year just to watch people lose their farking MINDS
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: JasonOfOrillia: I feel good about British chances next year.

I'd almost be tempted to arrange a British victory one year just to watch people lose their farking MINDS


That's what I like about the SCA. It's not a recreation of any battle with a set outcome.  So the fighting is fake, but the battles are real.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: JasonOfOrillia: I feel good about British chances next year.

I'd almost be tempted to arrange a British victory one year just to watch people lose their farking MINDS


There's an annoying habit at the really small farby reenactments where, when doing a one-day battle, the correct side wins on Saturday and the historical losers win on Sunday.
 
minorshan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Put holes in their shoes and only make those uniforms from rags for the revolutionary soldiers. Until you dress like that, you're not a reenactor.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't mind if a few flies landed on it, personally.  It's all part of the venue's terroir.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

minorshan: Put holes in their shoes and only make those uniforms from rags for the revolutionary soldiers. Until you dress like that, you're not a reenactor.


I'm not even going to ackchyually that.  Go read a damned book or two.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn. Lost that bet. I thought the Red Coats were due!
 
