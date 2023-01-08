 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Touch my hair without permission? That's a stabbing bro   (fox59.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a person who dislikes being touched, (aside from close family and friends) I understand.
But ya don't have a right to stab them a couple hours later. That's just psycho.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Protect your hair guys -

Judges 16:15. At long last, Delilah demanded that he reveal the secret. Samson confessed that he would lose his strength "if my head were shaved" (Judges 16:15- 17). While he slept, the faithless Delilah brought in a Philistine who cut Samson's hair, draining his strength.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He should've asked "what are you going to do stab me ?".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Couple of delinquents got their tools mixed up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do not, unless you are specifically told to do so by the lady in question, touch an African American woman's hair.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can understand.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I might.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 288x156] [View Full Size image _x_]

/unimpressed


That was my first thought, too.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's edit that.  "Man stabbed after touching someone's butt without permission".

There really isn't a whole lot of difference.  You don't get touchy with people without permission.  However, stabbing is usually an extreme response.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Slap Yo' Weave Off
Youtube GwTPNoNpL-M

/ sorry, just doing what must be done
// complaints desk is closed
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was prepared to call it self-defence until I saw it was several hours later.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JFC, don't touch me, the wife, the dogs unless I know you really well.
JFC, don't stab someone a couple hours after they've touched you.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image 425x425]


I used to say that to my dad. He was bald when he was 30 and I had long, flowing, luxurious hair. I think he was just a tiny bit jealous. 
"DAD!! I spend a lot of time on my hair!!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hay.  Considering people on here cheer shooting people face down in the head over money.  I'm going have say: meh. Don't touch people 🤷‍♂
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Couple of delinquents got their tools mixed up

[Fark user image image 425x425]


This article is linked in TFA

Indiana woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
 
SIGSW
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it says they parted ways but it reads as this one fellow stalked his prey into an alley some hours later
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What about smelling it?  Is that ok?  No touching. Just walk by, lean in a little bit, and SSSSSSNNIFFFFFFF their hair.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: maxandgrinch: Couple of delinquents got their tools mixed up

[Fark user image image 425x425]

This article is linked in TFA

Indiana woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Damn, if you're not supposed to stab people, why would you design the comb like that?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems we have some people here in Bloomington who have been eating the paint chips found in the old houses.

Townies vs privileged college kids. Not a good mix, even when the economy is good.
 
SIGSW
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Protect your hair guys -

Judges 16:15. At long last, Delilah demanded that he reveal the secret. Samson confessed that he would lose his strength "if my head were shaved" (Judges 16:15- 17). While he slept, the faithless Delilah brought in a Philistine who cut Samson's hair, draining his strength.


oh wow, so it wasn't actually her that cut his hair. jawbone if an ass or whatever, maybe I'm mixing stories. either way wutang sang a song about it
 
SIGSW
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jaytkay: maxandgrinch: Couple of delinquents got their tools mixed up

[Fark user image image 425x425]

This article is linked in TFA

Indiana woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb

[i5.walmartimages.com image 850x850]
Damn, if you're not supposed to stab people, why would you design the comb like that?


seriously. what a weapon, it could be used for devastating performance
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SIGSW: nitropissering: Protect your hair guys -

Judges 16:15. At long last, Delilah demanded that he reveal the secret. Samson confessed that he would lose his strength "if my head were shaved" (Judges 16:15- 17). While he slept, the faithless Delilah brought in a Philistine who cut Samson's hair, draining his strength.

oh wow, so it wasn't actually her that cut his hair. jawbone if an ass or whatever, maybe I'm mixing stories. either way wutang sang a song about it


So did Leonard Cohen.

"Well, your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya
She tied you to the kitchen chair
She broke your throne and she cut your hair
And from your lips, she drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah"
 
skrewewe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I had my way ...
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thought this was gonna be about a black woman's hair.
I would expect at least a mild stabbing in that case, well deserved. This was just some random weird shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 288x156] [View Full Size image _x_]

/unimpressed


Came here for this reference
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Redh8t: As a person who dislikes being touched, (aside from close family and friends) I understand.
But ya don't have a right to stab them a couple hours later. That's just psycho.


What if it's immediate but they apologize later?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He must have seen John Wick 3, one too many times, everybody got stabbed in that movie.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, touching your hair without permission is battery. Yes, you can defend yourself against battery.
But no, stabbing someone is not ok, because you can only respond with deadly force to a threat of deadly force.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would understand if it was instantly after the touching, not 2 hours later. No means no.
 
