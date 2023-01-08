 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Two seater plane makes emergency landing, gets hiat by SUV. Three taken to hospital because they were soar   (8newsnow.com) divider line
7
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you hit a plane stopped on the side of the road?  Many of the people licensed in the US should not be driving.   Yesterday near me in Dunedin somebody ran down two ladies in a cross walk and killed one.   The speed limit in the area is 30MPH and the killer wasn't speeding.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's already pulled over, he can't pull over anymore!  Meow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're driving down the road and you come upon a plane.  You slow down and check things out, cuz it's a freakin' plane on the side of the road.  If you come within 5 feet of hitting it you're a goddamn idiot.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Props for subby.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Props for subby.


not a bad joke for just wingin' it
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: How do you hit a plane stopped on the side of the road?  Many of the people licensed in the US should not be driving.   Yesterday near me in Dunedin somebody ran down two ladies in a cross walk and killed one.   The speed limit in the area is 30MPH and the killer wasn't speeding.


They were texting. 100%
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was the drummer ok?
 
