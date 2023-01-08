 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   IndianaJonesKnivesGun.mpeg   (wfaa.com) divider line
    Obvious, According to Jim, block of Wedgworth Road South, Officers, police, large machete style knife, scene, man, knife  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy looked at the NYC NYE attack, dissected every move, developed improved strategies based on his predecessor's failure and found an entirely new way to fark up and get shot.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin strikes again.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened just down the street from some dog park friends, and a friend's mom. The media tried hard to conceal the actual address, but not hard enough. One outlet did reveal the deceased's name -- no one I recognize, tho.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the face of it you fark around and find out, yet the complete lack of any details at all other than, "he presented the officers with deadly threat" or it's equivalent has been used before to cover up, "He looked at us confusedly when we yelled at him so we blew him away."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should start selling gun/bodybag combo packs.

Throw in a Last Will & Testament too, while they're at it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounded way better in my head. I need moar coffee.

I'll save it though for the next time a bad guy actually has the gun.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm going to guess it was some poor bastard with mental health issues who was sporting a toy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was just playing knifey spoony.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: On the face of it you fark around and find out, yet the complete lack of any details at all other than, "he presented the officers with deadly threat" or it's equivalent has been used before to cover up, "He looked at us confusedly when we yelled at him so we blew him away."


Yeah unless he was advancing on officers this is murder.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more information to know if he was a deadly threat when he was shot.  If he was 100 yards away and only waving the knife, he was not a deadly threat.  If he was within a few yards and rushed at them, then he was.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens all too often. Sounds like this escalated too quickly for many efforts to de-escalate. Fortunately, usually the guy with the knife falls in less than 13 shots, but that happens also.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: usually the guy with the knife falls in less than 13 shots


Statistically, a threat is stopped in two or three hits.  Because cops tend to be lousy shots, they have to mag dump to get a couple of hits.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I need more information to know if he was a deadly threat when he was shot.  If he was 100 yards away and only waving the knife, he was not a deadly threat.  If he was within a few yards and rushed at them, then he was.


Say - in this age of technological marvels, wouldn't it be great if we could have policemen wear some sort of cheap, lightweight video camera to record events in the field, so that these things could be determined after the fact? Crazy idea, I guess.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: OgreMagi: I need more information to know if he was a deadly threat when he was shot.  If he was 100 yards away and only waving the knife, he was not a deadly threat.  If he was within a few yards and rushed at them, then he was.

Say - in this age of technological marvels, wouldn't it be great if we could have policemen wear some sort of cheap, lightweight video camera to record events in the field, so that these things could be determined after the fact? Crazy idea, I guess.


That's crazy talk.

In all seriousness, if they were wearing bodycams and the footage is corrupted or missing, they murdered him.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
countdown to proof the cops are lying yet again begins....

now.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: countdown to proof the cops are lying yet again begins....

now.


Did their lips move?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I need more information to know if he was a deadly threat when he was shot.  If he was 100 yards away and only waving the knife, he was not a deadly threat.  If he was within a few yards and rushed at them, then he was.


Do you really think a cop could shoot someone from a hundred yards away? Twenty? I'd guess that there might be 50/50 odds at two or three
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: usually the guy with the knife falls in less than 13 shots

Statistically, a threat is stopped in two or three hits.  Because cops tend to be lousy shots, they have to mag dump to get a couple of hits.


Once they stop firing the gun is going to be put into evidence so they might as well empty it
 
DaAlien
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I dunno, he looks pretty scary
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaAlien: I dunno, he looks pretty scary
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Can you imagine wearing that and falling down the stairs?
 
