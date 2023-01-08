 Skip to content
(Chron)   Like mother like son
11
•       •       •

11 Comments
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uvalde gunman's mother arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man

"Man, she's cold..."

"You ain't kiddin'..."
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brett Cross, who lost his 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia in the mass shooting, said on Twitter Thursday that he spoke with Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan this week.
Cross said he asked Phelan if he supports raising the age limit on carrying assault rifles, to which Phelan responded no.
AlphaG33k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The important thing is, they did something instead of nothing.

Maybe doing something is better than doing nothing?

Or, we could just say God's Perfect Plan, blah blah blah, thoughts, blah blah blah, prayers, blah blah blah...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Latinas man ... If I had a nickel every time my Latina ex-gf threatened or hit me I'd have a couple dollars.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The blood of those kids is on the hands of all firearm owners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The market is the only reason theses tool are available to criminals.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The blood of those kids is on the hands of all firearm owners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The market is the only reason theses tool are available to criminals.


And why does that market exist?
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Brett Cross, who lost his 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia in the mass shooting, said on Twitter Thursday that he spoke with Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan this week.
Cross said he asked Phelan if he supports raising the age limit on carrying assault rifles, to which Phelan responded no.
[Fark user image image 650x554]


Someone please nuke my state.

I don't give a fark anymore
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The blood of those kids is on the hands of all firearm owners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The market is the only reason theses tool are available to criminals.


And the politicians who are on their payroll
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: waxbeans: The blood of those kids is on the hands of all firearm owners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The market is the only reason theses tool are available to criminals.

And why does that market exist?


Something something something Jesus
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just under a lot of stress... since, you know, her SON IS A FARKING MURDERER.

The poor dear.

/shrug
//not being serious

😊
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: waxbeans: The blood of those kids is on the hands of all firearm owners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The market is the only reason theses tool are available to criminals.

And why does that market exist?


Lotta folks need killin'
 
